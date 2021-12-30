By Christina Fuoco-Karasinski

Pasadena Weekly Executive Editor

Erich and Cheri Ehrlich are firm believers in the power of yoga.

They want to share their enthusiasm and make the exercise accessible to everyone. They do so through their Pasadena studio, YogaSix, which opened in October.

“YogaSix is modern yoga, which means that we do things just a little bit different here,” she said. “We have our own language format and we don’t use a lot of Sanskrit, which is the name of the pose.

“We do a lot of cueing from the ground up, ensuring that everyone who’s in the class is able to follow along. If you think about it, if the instructor says downward-facing dog and you’re new to yoga, you have absolutely no idea how to do that. You’re continually just looking around to the others. We take that mystery out of yoga and make it accessible to all regardless of all previous yoga experience.”

With locally owned and operated franchises, YogaSix offers six signature class types from hot and powerful to slow and mindful. Beginner and sculpt classes are also available.

“We have a computerized lighting system; sound and music are coordinated,” Erich said. “We use sights and sounds and essential oils to give a fully sensory experience that other studios do not offer.

“There are different levels to the heat of our classes as well. Students can opt for traditional hot or less hot classes.”

Y6 101 is for beginners or anyone returning to yoga. The classes help participants develop their strength, flexibility, comfort level and stamina. Like all classes, it is led by trained instructors and, in this case, breathwork is included

Next up is Y6 Restore, which stresses floor postures in a warmed room to stretch, open and release major muscle groups. Cheri says the class helps improve sleep and reduce pain.

“This is an active restore class,” Cheri said. “It’s not that passive restorative class where you just lie there. Students are actively engaging their muscles.”

Introspective clients are encouraged to try Y6 Slow Flow, which is said to build confidence and familiarity. In a warmed room, students tap into accessible poses, fluid movement and breath.

“All of our classes are vinyasa based,” Erich said. “They flow. With this class, it’s a slower pace, but students are holding their pose longer. We work on posture.”

Taking it a step further is Y6 Hot. Hydration is necessary for these heated practice rooms; the classes combine yoga postures synched with the students’ breath, a balancing series, and core work.

“This is our only set sequence class,” Cheri said. “Any YogaSix studio you attend, you should have the same experience with this class. The other classes are similar, but the instructors do work on different parts of the body at different times.”

Y6 Power also turns up the heat to 100, helping guests build focus, endurance and flexibility. Cheri says the vinyasa classes have a steady pace that offers breakthroughs in body and mind.

Blending yoga and weight training, Y6 Sculpt & Flow is a warm-up program that ups the heart rate and warms the muscles, before segueing into cross training. High-energy music accompanies the class.

“We’re combining yoga with weights,” she said. “There are quite a few different places that do that, but here, you’re definitely getting that aerobic workout at the same time.”

Cheri explained YogaSix is on an aggressive path for expansion. Right now, there are 125 studios throughout the United States on the way to another 400 soon. The Ehrlichs, who previously owned an apparel business, bought their franchise before the COVID-19 pandemic but had to hold off opening for 18 months.

“We liked the idea of sharing something healthy with the community,” Erich said. “We want to stress health and creating a community.”

Cheri added, “This was a yoga studio that didn’t make it through the pandemic. This is a really amazing space and the remodel was a smooth process. We had to put in the hot studio that is to YogaSix specifications. We’re excited about just being in this neighborhood and being able to serve Pasadena.”

In the two months, YogaSix has witnessed change already on multiple levels.

“People hang out afterward and they want to walk and get to know everyone,” Cheri said. “Our instructors are in the room having conversations with the students 15 minutes before class.

“It’s really a community. The instructor is answering questions and building that rapport. It’s really fun to see that.”

The evolution is evident with the students’ abilities as well, Cheri said.

“We’ve begun to see differences in our members,” she explained. “It’s truly amazing to see them progress.”

At YogaSix Pasadena — which utilizes a medical-grade sophisticated UV air clean system — the couple says it’s fun to meet yogis who explore the classes and find out where they fit.

“YogaSix prides itself on its energizing schedule,” Erich said. “It starts with basic learning and then the students really get empowered and want more.

“If you want to follow the exact way the teacher is doing the moves, you can, or you can slow it down. We encourage students to explore our classes.”

Importantly, Cheri added, there’s no pressure at YogaSix, which attracts clients in their 20s up to her 87-year-old mother.

“You don’t feel like you’re competing with the person next to you,” she explained. “It’s really about the individual accomplishing their personal goal.”