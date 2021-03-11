By Ellen Snortland

Welcome to March, Women’s History Month. If you weren’t aware of that, don’t be surprised, as female historical achievements are nearly invisible to large population segments. Betsy Ross? Everyone knows her. Amelia Earhart? Sure. Harriet Tubman? You bet. Alice Paul? Not so much. Paul is the “Equal Rights Amendment godmother” of the early 1920s. Most caring people assume the ERA is a done deal. Sorry, no. But even more elusive is that March is Women’s History Month — all month, and every year since 1987.

I am encouraged by increasing media awareness regarding women’s history. As of March 8, 2018, the New York Times editors acknowledged the almost exclusive bias their publication’s obituaries had for white men. They started running “post”-posthumous obituaries of women who have had an impact on all of us, which continues. Recently, the legendary Ida B. Wells — who every American should know — finally got her due, along with more female VIPs who are RIP.

I am proud to be on the National Women’s History Alliance board, the nonprofit that petitioned Congress to make March Women’s History Month officially. We are a grand resource for educators who want to bring women and girls into their curricula. We know that “if you can see it, you can be it” is much more than a bumper sticker. The girls who see the persistence and bravery of females have shoulders to stand on, rather than having to reinvent the means to attain their dreams over and over.

This week, I conducted an eye-opening experiment in each of the four writing classes I run. I had everyone engage in a warmup exercise by writing for several minutes on “What Women’s History Month means to me.”

Quite a few of the students didn’t even know that March was Women’s History Month! The answers ranged from “I couldn’t care less, and here’s why” to “I want women’s history all year, every year until having just a month for women’s history seems like an absurd idea.” Yes! Until then, in an attempt to make up for the imbalance, we have a month.

And where do most of the historical narratives we receive, primarily about cis white men, come from? News coverage, for the most part. When editors and reporters neglect large swaths of the population, we miss out on those populations’ stories. That even applies to obituaries, which often provide story ideas for many creative people.

This March, I’m giving several keynotes and presentations where I always include the history of gender equality in the Indigenous cultures. I’m also focusing on female TV and film directors in my off-hours entertainment time. Kanopy.com, a lending platform, is showing films directed by women all during March, free with a library card.

Other signs of progress include an awareness shift over the last three years that appears in surprising places, possibly as a ripple effect from the #MeToo and BLM movements. This change reflects just how ignorant most of us are, often unconsciously, about racism and sexism. Even Words with Friends, an online word game, has gotten into March with female figures. And Rolling Stone magazine, once a male-dominated bastion of my generation, has gotten onto the Women’s History Month bandwagon. That’s Progress with a capital “P”!

Here’s some pandemic-related women’s history: I listened to the radio and heard one of our country’s top epidemiologists, a woman, talking about Edward Jenner and vaccines. She didn’t know that inoculation to protect against disease dates way before Jenner! The earliest instances we know of were with the dairy women of Turkey in the early 1700s. These women figured out that they wouldn’t catch smallpox if they took the pus from their cows who had cowpox and deposited some of the fluid in a cut on their own body. Voila! No death, no scarring.

Would it kill the online greeting card giant, Jacquie Lawson, to have women’s history greeting cards? Or Hallmark, for that matter, which now has Black History Month cards but nothing for the women. Hallmark says they have “Cards for Every Occasion,” except women’s history and/or March 8, International Women’s Day. Come on, folks, you could make some money! Meanwhile, you can visit the National Women’s History Alliance online store if you want to send a March gift.

I am aware that I am a pain every March. “Uh-oh, here comes Ellen. She’s going to ask me if I’ve signed up for a self-defense class with Impact Personal Safety yet, or if I’m reading or writing, or how I am commemorating Women’s History Month — run!” I might as well live up to my reputation. How are you going to commemorate Women’s History Month? Even a simple toast counts… cheers!

Ellen Snortland has written “Consider This…” for a heckuva long time, and she also coaches first-time book authors! Contact her at ellen@beautybitesbeast.com.