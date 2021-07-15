By Christina Fuoco-Karasinski

Pasadena Weekly Executive Editor

The John Cena-hosted competition show “Wipeout” is casting Southern California residents for its next season through the summer.

Cena is joined by Nicole Byer for “Wipeout,” which was 2021’s highest-rated new unscripted cable series. Season one airs 9 p.m. Thursdays on TBS.

Duos who are interested, no matter their athletic capability, can apply at wipeoutcasting.com.

“It’s going to be a really fun season,” said casting director Katy Wallin and president/chief executive officer of MysticArt Pictures.

“We’re casting teams of two. It could be a friend, coworker, neighbor, family member. People have come in with interesting hobbies, occupations, men and women, female-female teams, male-male, coed. You’re going to have a blast with it.”

To apply to be on the series, applicants must be legal U.S. residents ages 18 and older. They must be able to travel to the Los Angeles region for approximately three nonconsecutive days during the shooting period, as well as any additional days to comply with COVID-19 testing protocols.

“Thousands upon thousands apply for the show,” Wallin said. “It’s one of those bucket list things. The show has a huge following and people love the opportunity to think they could actually face the big ball.”

“Wipeout” originally aired on ABC from June 24, 2008, to Sept. 7, 2014. The reimagined “Wipeout” features a three-stage obstacle course designed to challenge competitors of all backgrounds and fitness levels. The new format twists and elements that will push the athleticism and willpower of each contestant pairing to even greater extremes.

“We look for people who have great, great energy who have larger than life personalities,” she said. “The duo has to have great chemistry. Contestants have a lot of fun on the course no matter what.

“We have a team of talented producers who review all the applications.”

From there, those who are in the running undergo a series of interviews.