Pasadena Civic Ballet serves up tea and dance in alfresco performance

By Bridgette M. Redman

This year’s holiday season is different for everyone. For some, that means not doing shows that have long been tradition. For others, it means doing traditional shows they’ve never done.

The Pasadena Civic Ballet generally tries to avoid the ballets performed by other studios, like “The Nutcracker” or “Swan Lake.” At least, not in normal years and 2020 has been anything but normal.

This year, the Pasadena Civic Ballet will perform “The Nutcracker Alfresco” and will pair it with catered Sugar Plum Tea at 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. December 5, December 6, December 12 and December 13.

“We are not a school that historically does ‘The Nutcracker,’” said Gina Baffo, who does the ballet’s marketing and outreach.

“We do a full-length ballet each year, but we have never done ‘The Nutcracker.’ So many schools do it, we artistically feel we want to do something different every year. We do story ballets and put our own twist on them.”

That is one thing that isn’t different for the studio. They’ll still be putting their own twist on “The Nutcracker” and doing a creative version that is whimsical, magical and filled with its own touches.

One of the major differences is it will be performed outdoors. This past summer, when PCB families told staff that they really wanted their kids to get back to dancing if a safe way could be found, they built two outdoor gazebos/pavilions. However, the shows have been moved to the San Gabriel Mission Playhouse parking lot. Baffo says bringing the production to the lot of the history playhouse is a homecoming for the company as it has been presenting its works there for more than 20 years.

Another difference will be the size of the show. In a typical PCB story ballet, there would be 200 dancers in the cast, and it would last more than two hours. This is also descriptive of most Nutcrackers.

“Obviously, we are not going to be in a position to do that,” said Zoe Vidalakis, one of three artistic directors of the company. “We would need audiences gathering, lots of dancers and several guest artists.”

In addition to having the outdoors space in which to perform, they also have the opportunity for two professional guest artists to join them as their Sugar Plum Fairy and Cavalier—the husband-and-wife team of Petra Conti and Eris Nezha, former principal dancers with La Scala in Milan and Boston Ballet. Conti was a prima ballerina at La Scala and dances with the Los Angeles Ballet.

Together the two have danced before tens of thousands at the Verona Stadium in Italy among other famed locales. They now bring their international fame to Pasadena.

Conti and Nezha are also acting as guest teaching artists, offering master classes. Because of COVID-19 precautions, dancers cannot touch each other or dance too close. It is why there are fewer dancers in this production and there are only two pas de deux—the one with the guest artists and another with two students who have been living in the same household.

“We have two students—a male and a female—who bubbled together all summer,” Vidalakis said. “They would come to the studio and we would have a class with the two of them. They are our Snow Queen and partner. So, both of our pas de deux will be possible without masks and we can do all the lifting.”

Vidalakis said she can’t overstate how important and meaningful it is to have these world-renowned dancers with them. She says Nezha joked with them that he’s danced at the Paris Opera House, but not at the PCB pavilion.

“To have these types of performers with us is really a gift,” Vidalakis said. “It’s not a usual occurrence. They’re delighted to be doing this because so much of their performance has been taken away from them because of COVID.”

“The Nutcracker Alfresco” will be less than an hour and will focus on the iconic moments of the story. The choreographers arranged the party scenes by grouping siblings together—something that will be explained to the audience ahead of time, so they know that when they see dancers who aren’t masked, it is because they live together and have for several months.

They’ll serve a high tea before the performance.

“The alfresco brings a different sort of whimsy to it,” Baffo said. “And the choreography will be delightful.”

With the pandemic entering a second stage, it is uncertain whether they will be able to continue to dance together in February when they would typically have their story ballet, so they felt it important to get their dancers on stage.

“They spend a lot of time, many hours and years inside a studio and it all comes to where you get the opportunity to perform,” Vidalakis said. “So even if it is an excerpt, an amended presentation, we felt this is the time and opportunity to do it.”

They’ve worked hard to make sure everything about the show is done in a COVID-safe environment from rehearsals to the show’s choreography.

“We will still have the enchantment and delight and magic,” Vidalakis said. “I feel like folks are going to be needing a bit of that spirit and we will do it in a safe, safe manner.”

Baffo says families of their dancers have been echoing that sentiment.

“Families have been expressing gratitude that they’re going to have some sort of magical event to attend,” Baffo said. “There’s not going to be a lot of opportunity to gather in a whimsical, magical world.”

