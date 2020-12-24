College Football Playoff moved to Arlington, Texas

By Christopher Floch

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced California officials to ban fans at sporting events. Considering that, the College Football Playoff, which was to be held at the Rose Bowl, was relocated to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The game is set for January 1 and will be broadcast on ESPN.

The game, the first semifinal of the playoffs, pits No. 1-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide against No. 4 Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The Fighting Irish and Crimson Tide have a bowl game history. In the 2012 BCS Title game the Crimson Tide won 42-14.

It is not determined if the CFP semifinal in Arlington will be called the CFP Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game presented by Capital One. The name is a part of the master license agreement and is co-owned by the Pasadena Tournament of Roses and the city of Pasadena.

“We know that the decision was not an easy one to make,” said David Eads, Tournament of Roses CEO and executive director.

“While we remain confident that a game could have been played at the Rose Bowl Stadium, as evident in the other collegiate and professional games taking place in the region, the projection of COVID-19 cases in the region has continued on an upward trend.”

College Football Playoff Executive Director Bill Hancock said the organization is grateful for the Rose Bowl and city of Pasadena officials.

“They have worked hard to listen to the concerns of the CFP, the teams that might have played there, and their state and government officials,” Hancock said.

The Tournament of Roses received word late this week that the state of California would not make a special exception for player guests at the game. Additionally, with significant strain on medical resources throughout Los Angeles County, the Tournament of Roses officials said the well-being of the student-athlete needs to come first.

Since March, all of California’s sporting events have been unable to host spectators and participant families. The Pasadena Tournament of Roses made its first appeal for a special exception at the Rose Bowl Game in November and made a second request to the state in December. Both requests were denied.

The last time the Rose Bowl game was played outside Pasadena was 1942. The game between Oregon State and Duke was played in Durham, North Carolina, because the West Coast was deemed unsafe after the attacks on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941.

Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly expressed doubts about playing in the Rose Bowl if players’ families couldn’t be in attendance. Texas will allow 16,000 fans.

“Why would we play if you can’t have families at the game?” Kelly said. “If you can’t have families at bowl games, why would you go to a game where your families can’t be part of it? What’s the sense of playing a game in an area of the country where nobody can be part of it?”

“We’re just happy to be in the game,” said Alabama head coach, Nick Saban. “We knew that we’d be playing against a very good team wherever. I think both venues are outstanding venues and will be a great experience for our players.”