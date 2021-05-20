By Janet Swartz

Director of Marketing & Events

Old Pasadena is open. For those who haven’t visited in a while, there are many new options for outdoor dining, including street, sidewalk and even the commUNITY Dining area on Big Bang Theory Way.

Old Pasadena has provided picnic tables for guests to eat under the umbrellas during the day or enjoy the café-lighting in the evening. Diners will be surprised by the new restaurants that have opened recently. Old Pasadena is a truly culinary destination offering a range of experiences from fast-casual to chef-driven, and from international cuisine to local favorites.

One Colorado’s Food District added Naughty Vegan Panda and Tacos 1986 to its Union Street row of grab-and-go options. Critically acclaimed Union Restaurant recently expanded with U Street Pizza next door, offering authentic New York pies.

Upscale Japanese kitchen Kaviar Sushi Bar joined the Raymond Avenue restaurant row. Nearby, Bodegon No. 69 opened with an authentic Peruvian menu, and Chakra Indian Kitchen reviewers rave about its genuine flavors.

Check out Delight Pastry for European-style desserts and baked goods. With its health-conscious menu of delicious bowls and juices, Brazilian Acai Bowls & Juice Bar rounds things out on Holly Street.

Most recently, Jake’s Trustworthy Burgers & Beer returns to the iconic location on Colorado Boulevard, where, in 1947, Jake’s appeared serving its classic double-patty Angus burger. The new menu includes the classic burger as well as Trustworthy craft beer on tap. Also on Colorado Boulevard, Noodle St. brings its traditional Chinese noodles, all hand-pulled in varying shapes and textures for a variety of dishes.

Coming later this summer, the much-anticipated Agnes Restaurant & Cheesery will open on Green Street. The lovingly designed space includes a fine cheese store, as well as a market café featuring wood-fired hearth cooking and an open kitchen. A large patio dappled in greenery is the perfect spot for Sunday brunch.

Old Pasadena is home to more than 100 restaurants, and we are so pleased to welcome these new additions to the roster. See the complete directory at oldpasadena.org.