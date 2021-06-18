By Old Pasadena

Old Pasadena is back and it’s all because of the generous and continued support of our patrons and visitors, as well as our incredibly resilient business community.

We have so much to share. If you haven’t been out in a while, come discover all our new and reopening businesses, returning events and activities and summery outdoor dining options.

Jackalope Indie Artisan Fair celebrates another summer edition in Central Park on Saturday, July 12, and Sunday, July 18.

Enjoy shopping under the trees from a curated selection of more than 100 local makers. This free-to-attend event features a variety of handcrafted goods, including original fashion and jewelry design, paper goods, innovative home decor and housewares, art, photography and food.

Although it hasn’t stopped offering virtual classes, the Armory Center for the Arts reopens its galleries with the glorious exhibition “Alison Saar: Of Aether and Eathe” opening by appointment on Friday, July 16.

Presented in conjunction with Pomona’s Benton Museum of Art, this exhibition represents the largest museum survey to date of the work of Saar and includes 29 multimedia and mixed installation works presented at the two venues. Reservations open on July 6.

Old Pasadena continues to welcome new businesses to the neighborhood, and most recently, Agnes Restaurant & Cheesery, Jake’s Trustworthy Burgers & Beers, Crave Café and Leafy Pasadena all joined the roster.

Rounding out a truly diverse list of options, there is plenty to choose from for celebrating your grads with a special dinner out, selecting a heartfelt gift for Father’s Day and even personal pampering along the way.

Old Pasadena is home to more than 100 restaurants, and 200 shops and services. Continue to support local businesses to help ensure that our most recent additions, as well as the longer established ones, are around for many more years to come. For a list of the new additions, visit our Support Local page to find out more at oldpasadena.org/support local.

Visit oldpasadena.org for a complete directory and remember there is 90-minute free parking in the three conveniently located Park & Walk Garages.