By Luke Netzley

Pasadena Weekly Deputy Editor

In celebration of the Year of the Tiger, Westfield Santa Anita has partnered with the Chinese American Museum to support the Asian Pacific Community Fund through the installation of a 7-foot golden tiger and donation box in the shopping center.

“We’re grateful to be able to serve this community and are proud over the past decade to have established Westfield Santa Anita as a place for so many families to celebrate the Lunar New Year holiday,” Westfield Santa Anita General Manager Ian Carter said.

“We are also proud of the strong relationships that we’ve been able to build with our partners at the city of Arcadia as well as local community organizations, especially those serving the Asian American community.”

Westfield Santa Anita will also host a Year of the Tiger community event from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at the mall’s outdoor promenade.

The celebration will include lion dances, live calligraphy, children’s crafts, photo opportunities, and music and entertainment. This year’s performers will include acclaimed guzheng musician Bei Bei, WeBreak Hip Hop Dance Company, YaYa Dance Company and the Immortals, a renowned Los Angeles lion dance team.

Alongside the new year celebration, Westfield Santa Anita is offering shoppers a “Gift with Purchase” promotion, which will run through Feb. 20.

Guests who spend at least $88 at three or more retailers will be invited to visit the shopping center’s concierge and choose between eight red envelopes containing an $8, $88, or $888 reward. The number eight is one of the luckiest numbers in Chinese culture and is often associated with wealth and prosperity.

“These past two years during the pandemic have been very difficult with anti-Asian hate, and donations represent awareness,” APCF Executive Director Chen-Yun Chen said.

“This will be a calling for everybody to join the Asian Pacific Community Fund and to invest in Asian Pacific Islander nonprofits. That’s what APCF does. We support and sustain the nonprofits serving the AAPI underserved population.”

In previous years, shoppers have raised over $10,000 for the APCF through the event, and this year, Westfield Santa Anita will match all donations up to $5,000. Arcadia Mayor Sho Tay joined Westfield representatives and community members on Jan. 20 to give the first donation.

“I am proud of the resilience this community has shown during these uncertain times,” Tay said. “I wish everyone a happy and heathy Year of the Tiger.”

For more information and to register for the event, visit westfield.com/santaanita.

Year of the Tiger community event

WHERE: Westfield Santa Anita, 400 S. Baldwin Avenue, Arcadia

WHEN: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29.

COST: Free admittance

INFO: https://bit.ly/WestfieldYearoftheTiger