Let me start by categorically stating that Mount Rushmore is not available for a makeover, OK? The fantasies of the Orange Horror should stay solely in his addled brain and not foisted onto the public consciousness. Had any of us been told four years ago of his dream to be installed on our beloved national monument, it would have been met with immediate derision from all sides. Today our collective reaction is, “Well, of course, he does.” Do the indignities ever stop?

Yes, they do! My chronic 3 1/2 yearlong indignation streak just got a joy break! This week, former vice president and presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden—not my first pick by any stretch—selected our junior senator from California, Kamala Harris, to be his running mate! I cried with joy and gratitude. She was not my first pick either. So what? I’m behind the two with all my might. I’m not looking for perfection; I’m looking for liberty and justice for all, and that’s not a perfect pursuit by any means. I know that this team will be lightyears better than Trump and his Minions of Evil, and last I checked all candidates are human. Except for… oh, never mind.

History-making events this August: On Wednesday, August 26, it’s the 100th anniversary of the women’s suffrage movement in the United States—a long, hard-fought battle to overcome the most massive voter suppression effort ever mounted. Winning the vote for women was not easy, anywhere at any time. The U.S. campaign for the women’s vote started in 1848; they finally won it 72 years later in 1920. For a boastful democracy like ours, you have to wonder why it took so long for women to achieve the most basic right of being a citizen in a democracy: voting.

The situation was almost like a Zen Koan: how do you win the vote if you can’t vote for yourself to get it?

So why did it take so long? Several factors are involved. Let’s start with it… Ridicule! American men are notoriously insecure about their “masculinity.” They are so afraid to be seen as “feminine” or “gay” that they don’t want to do anything that challenges their frail masculine ego. This has not changed. In the 1800s, men were afraid that if women could vote, they would suddenly “wear the pants” in the family. Women would go to work while men stayed home and took care of the house and kids. Horrors!

Today, some men are so wimpy they feel “e-mask-ulated” when asked to wear a mask to protect themselves and others. Go figure.

And then there’s … Fear! If the society you’re in tells you that your very survival depends upon a man providing for you, and the only outside jobs for women don’t pay enough to live an independent life … well, you’re going to go with survival. This, of course, leaves out societal outcasts like women who were single or widowed. A person whose survival is threatened is least likely to “rock the boat” when it comes to social reform. That’s one reason why there were also women who were against the vote.

And let’s not forget this evergreen… Follow the money! While maintaining that women were “designed” for the home, men were afraid of having to take up the slack there if the women had a role outside of it. Besides, if you can have a whole group of unpaid people doing laundry, cooking, diapers, child care, sewing, decorating and elder care, think of all that hidden free labor! And think of who profits from it.

The liquor industry, excuse the expression, poured millions of dollars into defeating the women’s vote because they feared women would immediately vote to ban booze. Ironically, the amendment to prohibit alcohol was enacted before women won the vote.

Science and clergy also opposed women voting: Some preachers and scientists issued dire warnings to women that if they voted, their ovaries would dry up. That didn’t sound like a threat to a woman who already had 10 kids. “Hey, sign me up for that!”

August 26 is Women’s Equality Day—every year! How apt that we can celebrate 100 years of the vote with the V.P. selection of Kamala Harris; she’s not only Black, she’s also of Indian descent and is the first woman of color to be a V.P. candidate on a major party ticket.

I want to weep when I think of how her foremothers in the U.S. suffrage movement would have felt if they could see this. For sure, the more well-known white women would be overjoyed, but even more over-the-moon happy would be Sojourner Truth, Harriet Tubman and that woman of metal, Ida B. Wells. I call Ida that because she had a heart of gold, nerves of steel and brass ovaries.

Thinking about them leads me a fantasy… if we were going to alter Mount Rushmore, let’s put up Sojourner Truth, Harriet Tubman and Ida B. Wells, while leaving room for President Kamala Harris. That’s a sculpted-in-granite fantasy I can support.

Ellen Snortland has written Consider This… for the Pasadena Weekly for decades. Reach her at ellen@beautybitesbeast.com