Now that Iowa and New Hampshire have had their moments in the sun of Democratic presidential politics, it’s onto the Nevada Caucus next week, with its 36 pledged delegates, and on Feb. 29 the South Carolina Primary, with its 56 delegates up for grabs.

Then it’s California’s turn to vote — along with many other states — on March 3, Super Tuesday.

In 2017, Gov. Jerry Brown signed legislation that moved state primary elections from June to March, according to the LA Times, giving Californians greater influence in deciding presidential candidates.

With its treasure of 410 of 1,344 pledged delegates in the offing, California will be joined in voting that day by Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Democrats Abroad, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont and Virginia.

In Los Angeles County, along with elections being conducted for Congress, LA County Supervisor and LA County District Attorney, Pasadena will be holding some hotly contested elections of its own, one for mayor and others for three of four open seats on the seven-member Pasadena City Council. Similar contests for local governing boards are slated for neighboring cities, among them Arcadia, Azusa, Bradbury, Monrovia, Monterey Park, Rosemead, San Gabriel, Temple City, Whittier and Glendale, according to the LA County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s Office.

In the race for Congress is longtime incumbent Adam Schiff, first elected in 2000 and chair of the House Intelligence Committee. One of the House Managers in the Senate’s impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, Schiff will be seeking re-election to the 28th Congressional District seat against a crowded field of Democrat and Republican opponents, which theoretically could result in no candidate gaining a 50 percent plus one vote to win outright, thus possibly driving that election into a runoff in the November General Election.

Other Democrats in that race are Chad Anderson, Sal Genovese, Maebe A. Girl and Ara Khachig Manoogian. Republicans include William Bodel and Eric Early. The only Independent in that race is Jennifer Barbosa.

Likewise, fellow Democratic lawmaker Judy Chu, who was first elected to Congress in 2009 and represents a large portion of Pasadena, also faces stiff competition in her bid for another two-year term as the 27th District representative.

Chu’s opponents include Republicans Betaric Cardenas, Johnny Nalbandia and Independent Christian Daly.

In the state Assembly, Democratic incumbent and former Pasadena Mayor Chris Holden is seeking another term against Republican write-in candidate Robin Hvidston, and in the state Senate incumbent Anthony Portantino, according to Ballotpedia, is running unopposed for another four years in office.

In the race for LA County Supervisor, incumbent Kathryn Barger is seeking re-election to a second four-year term on the ostensibly nonpartisan five-member Board of Supervisors. Barger, who served as chief deputy to her predecessor, longtime Supervisor Mike Antonovich, will face off on March 3 against Darrell Park, whom she defeated in 2016, and Sierra Madre Mayor Harabedian.

In the race for District Attorney, incumbent Jackie Lacey, first elected in 2012, faces former San Francisco DA George Gascon, who once served as LAPD assistant chief, and as chief of the Mesa Police Department in Arizona in 2006. He was appointed in 2009 by then-San Francisco Mayor Gavin Newsom to head that city’s Police Department. Gascon was later chosen by Newsom in January 2011 to serve as DA to replace current US Sen. Kamala Harris, who had been elected state Attorney General the previous year. Gascon was elected the following November and re-elected in 2015.

Richard Ceballos, a deputy district attorney with the office’s Organized Crime Division and Hate Crimes Unit, and Rachel Rossi, who has worked in the Federal Public Defender’s Office in Los Angeles, the Los Angeles County Public Defender’s Office and the county’s Alternate Public Defender office, are also challenging Lacey, according to Ballotpedia.

In neighboring Glendale, where City Council elections are determined by at-large voting, seven candidates are vying for three open seats on the five-member board, two of those candidates being incumbents Paula Devine and real estate broker Vartan Gharpetian. Even City Clerk Ardy Kassakhian, who was first elected to that spot in 2005, has decided to run for a seat on the council. The third seat is being vacated by longtime Councilman Frank Quintero, who was appointed by the council in June to serve in the seat left vacant by former Councilman Zareh Sinanyan, who, according to the Glendale News-Press, quit the council to accept a position with the Armenian government.

And if all that weren’t enough for people to figure out, there are 11 local cities that will have sales tax increase measures appearing on their respective ballots, all of them asking for a three-quarter cent increase to their current tax rates. Among those in the West San Gabriel Valley are Alhambra with Measure AL, which is expected to raise $8.1 million, San Gabriel with Measure SG, which will bring in an extra $3 million, and Duarte’s Measure D, expected to raise an additional $2.6 in municipal revenue. Other cities include Azusa, La Verne, Montebello, Monterey Park, Norwalk, San Dimas, West Covina and Whittier.

As you can see, there’s a lot going on this Election Day. Be part of it. Vote on March 3. n