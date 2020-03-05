The race for mayor of Pasadena between incumbent Terry Tornek and Councilman Victor Gordo appeared headed for a November runoff Wednesday morning, while two of three open City Council seats were won by incumbents, according to unofficial election results posted Wednesday morning by the Los Angeles Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Office.

At the federal level, both US Rep. Adam Schiff, who represents portions of Pasadena and faced seven opponents, and US Rep. Judy Chu, both Democrats, were re-elected by commanding margins.

At the state level, Sen. Anthony Portantino of La Canada Flintridge and Assemblyman Chris Holden, also Democrats, were both re-elected, with Portantino running unopposed, and Holden, a former Pasadena City Council member and mayor, ahead of his latest opponent with 71.72 percent of the vote for another two-year term.

At the county level, District 5 Supervisor Kathryn Berger was leading two other candidates — Sierra Madre Mayor John Harabedian and former opponent Darrell Park — for a second term with 61 percent of the vote Wednesday morning, according to Ballotpedia. County Measure R, which would give subpoena power to the Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission, was sailing to victory with 71.71 percent, or 705,369 of the ballots cast.

Over at Pasadena City College, Board of Trustees member Jim Osterling was re-elected to another term, while Trustee Hoyt Hillsman went down to defeat by Tammy Silver, who captured 56.99 percent of the votes cast in that race.

And in Glendale, incumbent City Council member Paula Devine was first among three top vote getters for three open council seats, taking 22.99 percent of the ballots cast. Former City Clerk Ardy Kassakhian came in second among the eight candidates with 18.67 percent, or 10,939 votes, and Dan Brotman took third, with 10,432 votes, or 17.81 percent.

One surprise was incumbent Vartan Gharpetian, first elected to the council in 2005, not being among the top three candidates, taking only 14.17 percent of the vote, the Glendale News-Press reported.

Assemblywoman Laura Friedman, also a Democrat and a former Glendale City Council member, was also re-elected to her Sacramento seat, winning 73.3 percent of the votes cast in that race.

In the Pasadena municipal elections, the battle for mayor between Tornek, Gordo, Jason Hardin and political newcomer Major Williams fluctuated through the night and early Wednesday morning, with Gordo finally coming out on top over Tornek, recording 45.99 percent, or 10,702 ballots cast in that race. If a candidate does not receive 50 percent plus one vote, the race will be decided in a runoff in the November general election.

In the race for the council, District 1 incumbent Tyron Hampton ran unopposed for another four-year term.

In District 2, Planning Commissioner Felicia Williams, with 51.06 percent of the vote cast, pulled ahead of the three other candidates in the race to take over for outgoing District 2 Councilwoman Margaret McAustin, who chose not to seek re-election.

In District 4, incumbent Gene Masuda skated to an easy win over three opponents, taking nearly 61 percent of the vote.

And, in District 6, Councilman Steve Madison appeared to be heading for another four-year term, taking 52.99 percent, or 2,444 of the votes cast. n