Seaman Rosy Castillo, from Pasadena, stands watch as a lookout on the starboard bridge wing while the amphibious dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42) transits the Luzon Strait in South China Sea. Germantown, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group assigned to Amphibious Squadron 11, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Taylor DiMartino)