By Christina Fuoco-Karasinski

Pasadena Weekly Executive Editor

Twenty-four floats were honored in the 133rd Rose Parade, presented by Honda. These awards recognize excellence in a variety of categories and specifications.

The UPS Store made its fifth appearance in the parade and took home the prize for its “Rise, Shine & Read!” float, which aims to inspire children to rise up and let themselves shine through the transformative power of literacy.

The Sweepstakes Award is presented to floats for the most beautiful entry, encompassing float design, floral presentation and entertainment. This is the third year that the UPS Store won the parade’s prestigious top prize.

This year, as the official literacy sponsor of the 133rd annual Rose Parade, the UPS Store partnered with the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation and Pasadena Tournament of Roses to donate and distribute 14,000 books to all elementary students in the Pasadena Unified School District and to give away 10,000 books.

Michelle Van Slyke, senior vice president of marketing and sales of the UPS Store, attended the last four Rose Parades but took a different approach this year.

“I wanted to be in my PJs watching it on television,” said Van Slyke, whose float was designed by Charles Meier Fiesta Floats. “I had a number of texts coming in. It was a lot of fun.

“We’re just so happy. We were trying to get the message out about the importance of literacy. We wanted to capture everyone’s attention and bring that imagination to life.”

Other winners were:

• The Wright Legacy Prize: Louisiana Travel. The prize honors the most outstanding display of floral presentation, float design and entertainment. It featured a performance by “American Idol” winner Laine Hardy.

• The Present’s award went to Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day for its outstanding use and presentation of flowers.

• Donate Life was the most extraordinary float for the Extraordinaire prize.

• AIDS Healthcare Foundation was given the Queen award, which honors the most outstanding presentation of roses.

• RFD-TV/Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom was the Director award winner, the most outstanding artistic design and use of floral and nonfloral materials.

• The city of Torrance was honored with the Princess prize — the most outstanding floral presentation among entries 35 feet and longer in length.

• Kaiser Permanente won best theme, the most outstanding presentation of the Rose Parade theme.

• Sierra Madre Rose Float Association was the judges’ favorite — most outstanding float design and dramatic impact.

• The city of Alhambra was honored for its outstanding floral presentation of the Rose Parade theme among floats 35 feet and under in length. Tournament Volunteer winner.

• The Past President award went to City of Hope, the most outstanding innovation in the use of floral and nonfloral materials.

• Showmanship went to the Michael D. Swell Memorial Foundation, the most outstanding display of showmanship and entertainment.

• The most outstanding creative concept and float design (Grand Marshal prize) went to the California Physical Therapy Association.

• Isabella Coleman award was given to “The Masked Singer” float for its presentation of color and color harmony through floral design.

• Judges called Reese’s University’s float whimsical and amusing (Bob Hope Humor prize)

• La Canada Flintridge is the Crown City Innovator, thanks to its outstanding use of imagination, innovation and technology.

• The fantasy prize went to Western Asset Management, the most outstanding display of fantasy and imagination.

• The most outstanding depiction of national treasures and traditions (Americana prize) honors Trader Joe’s.

• Wetzel’s Pretzels is the Golden State winner for its outstanding depiction of life in California.

• City of Burban had the most outstanding float from the participating city for the Mayor prize.

• Volunteers’ work led to the Founder award for the city of South Pasadena.

• China Airlines was bequeathed the International prize for outstanding floral presentation.