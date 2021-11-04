Have an event for the calendar? Send it to christina@timespublications.com

Circus Vargas: Mr. V’s Big Top Dream

Friday, Nov. 5, to Monday, Nov. 15

The show features sparkles, imagination and sequins during this new, two-hour show filled with nonstop action, thrills, excitement and adventure.

Westfield Santa Anita, 400 S. Baldwin Avenue, Arcadia, various times, tickets start at $48 with discounts for children, military and seniors, 1-877-468-3861, circusvargas.com

Head in the Clouds

Saturday, Nov. 6, and Sunday, Nov. 7

Head in the Clouds festival debuted as a single-day festival in 2018 at Los Angeles State Historic Park. Due to demand, it is expanding to a weekend in a larger location. Lineup includes Beabadoobee, Elephante, Illenium, Japanese Breakfast, Saweetie, and Warren Hue.

Brookside at the Rose Bowl, 1001 Rose Bowl Drive, Pasadena, 2 p.m., various tiers of pricing, rosebowlstadium.com

Brick Fest Live

Saturday, Nov. 6, and Sunday, Nov. 7

Lego lovers rejoice. Brick Fest Live is filled with hands-on attractions and activities engineered to inspire, educate and entertain.

Pasadena Convention Center, 300 E. Green Street, Pasadena, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., various tiers of pricing, visitpasadena.com

Pasadena Black Expo

Saturday, Nov. 6

Programming includes LA Music, Film and Theater Awards, Pasadena Black Women’s Networking Conference, Saving Our Children Summit, Gospel Jubilee Concert, “America Back to Work” careers and jobs, Health and Well-Being Pavilion, Minorities n’ Real Estate Pavilion, “The Wisdoms of The Mighty” The Collegexpo and Kidz Zone.

Pasadena Convention Center, 300 E. Green Street, Pasadena, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., $24.99 to $49.99, visitpasadena.com

“Head Over Heels”

Tuesday, Nov. 9, to Sunday, Dec. 12

The music of The Go-Go’s fuels this nonstop, dance-filled joyride though magic, merriment and mischief. From the first notes of “We Got the Beat” to the final rapturous curtain call, guests will be whisked away through a world of whimsy and wit. This jubilant celebration follows a royal family in search of a purpose, lovers in search of each other and a whole kingdom in search of a beat.

Pasadena Playhouse, 39 S. El Molino Avenue, Pasadena, various times, tickets start at $34, 626-356-7529, pasadenaplayhouse.org

“Sense and Sensibility”

Friday, Nov. 12, to Sunday, Nov 14

South Pasadena Drama Department will present Kate Hamill’s adaptation of “Sense and Sensibility,” based on Jane Austen’s novel. Hamill’s adaptation of Sense and Sensibility follows the fortunes — and misfortunes — of sensible Elinor and impassioned Marianne after their father’s sudden death leaves them financially destitute and socially vulnerable. The story explores universal human reactions to societal pressures, both reasonable and ridiculous, posing the question, when reputation is everything, how do you follow your heart?

South Pasadena High School’s Tiger Patio, 1401 Fremont Avenue, South Pasadena, 5:30 p.m., $15, southpasdrama.com, sphsasb.org

David Sedaris

Friday, Nov. 12

David Sedaris returns to Pasadena to tell new stories, sign books and host an audience Q&A.

Pasadena Civic Auditorium, 300 E. Green Street, Pasadena, 8 to 10 p.m., tickets start at $42, davidsedarisontour.com

LGBTQ+: Experience and Trauma in the Black Community

Saturday, Nov. 13

The event encourages participants to “have real conversations about the LGBTQ+ experience in the Black community.”

Jackie Robinson Park, 1081 N. Fair Oaks Avenue, Pasadena, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., free, bit.ly/wellness_lgbtq

M.andonia Handbag Workshop

Saturday, Nov. 13

One Colorado’s newest pop-up shop, m.andonia, hosts a handbag workshop where guests can create a handbag using heirlooms.

M.andonia, 15 Douglas Alley, Pasadena, 1 to 3 p.m., $125, eventbrite.com

Rose Bowl Flea Market

Sundays, Nov. 14 and Dec. 12

For over 50 years the Rose Bowl Flea Market has been the most well-attended and vendor profitable flea market in the country. The market is known all over the world because of its quality of vendors, and great shoppers of all ages.

The Rose Bowl Stadium, 1001 Rose Bowl Drive, Pasadena, 5 a.m., free admission, rosebowlstadium.com

Rebel Finance School: Guide to Taking Control of Your Finances

Monday, Nov. 15

Keynote speaker and author Aidan Park (“The Art of Yay”) will discuss the importance of financial wellness and how it impacts our overall wellness. During this 90-minute interactive session getting out of debt, debt traps, taking control of your spending, creating a gap and then how to start working toward financial independence will be covered.

The Pasadena Comedy, 1194 E. Walnut Street, Pasadena, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., free, bit.ly/RebelFinancePasadena

Trojan Affiliates Holiday Boutique and Scholarship Dinner Meeting

Thursday, Nov. 18

USC Trojan Affiliates, a philanthropic and social women’s group, of the University of Southern California will host their holiday boutique and meeting at the Altadena Town and Country Club, 2290 Country Club Drive, Altadena. Social no-host bar and boutique from 4 to 7 p.m., with the dinner and meeting to follow.

Altadena Town and Country Club, 2290 Country Club Drive, Altadena, 4 to 7 p.m., free for holiday boutique, $90 for dinner, reservations required, 818-790-1970, wopschall@earthlink.net

Holiday Events at One Colorado

Friday, Nov. 26, to Saturday, Jan. 1

One Colorado is helping get families in the holiday spirit. It kicks off on Nov. 26 with a Christmas tree decoration contest (Nov. 26 to Jan. 1). The Holiday Kick-Off Party is Dec. 4 with musical performances, crafts and festive drinks. Santa photos are available from Nov. 26 to Dec. 24 with a toy donation. Gingerbread house kits can be picked up between Dec. 3 to Dec. 24 while supplies last.

One Colorado, 41 Hugus Alley, Pasadena, various times, free admission, onecolorado.com