Have an event for the calendar? Send it to christina@timespublications.com.

Kim Schoenstadt: “Enter Slowly, The Legacy of an Idea”

To Feb. 27

Featuring sculptures, paintings, drawings and ephemera, the exhibition features new works inspired by Schoenstadt’s research of E-1027, an iconic house by 20th century architect, designer and artist Eileen Gray. This site-specific installation reveals the most recent developments in Schoenstadt’s prolonged investigations of architecture, time and the shifting landscape.

Peter and Merle Mullin Gallery, South Campus, 1111 S. Arroyo Parkway, Pasadena, various times, free, 213-678-0932, artcenter.edu

Moving in Stereo

Thursday, Jan. 13

Cars tribute band hits the stage at The Mixx.

The Mixx, 443 E. Colorado Boulevard, Pasadena, tickets start at $10, 8 p.m., 626-500-0017, themixxclub.com

Past Action Heroes

Friday, Jan. 14

Founded in 2009, Past Action Heroes have been entertaining crowds with their covers of 1980s and 1990s hits.

The Mixx, 443 E. Colorado Boulevard, Pasadena, tickets start at $10, 8 p.m., 626-500-0017, themixxclub.com

Urban Voices/MLK Shabbat

Friday, Jan. 14

The Social Justice Committee of Pasadena Jewish Temple and Center will host a special Shabbat service on Martin Luther King weekend highlighted by the men and women from Urban Voices Project. They will share their experience with homelessness through songs and stories. The Urban Voices Project Choir is composed of artists and performers from Skid Row. The choir is one of many programs presented by Urban Voices Project, a nonprofit that creates supportive community spaces through music that bridge vulnerable individuals to a sense of purpose and improved health. The event is virtual.

Virtual, free, 7:30 p.m., sjcpjtc@gmail.com, urbanvoicesproject.org

NORTEC: BOSTICH + FUSSIBLE

Saturday, Jan. 15

Their genre mixes electronica with musical elements and instrumentation of tambora and norteño music, resulting in the nortec (“norteño” + “techno”) style.

The Mixx, 443 E. Colorado Boulevard, Pasadena, tickets start at $25, 8 p.m., 626-500-0017, themixxclub.com

“As It Is to Be” by Victoria Mercedes Arriola-Monaci

Saturday, Jan. 15 to Saturday, March 12

Artist Victoria Mercedes Arriola-Monaci honors the women in her life through photographs. The opening reception is 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15.

SPARC Gallery at the South Pasadena Chamber of Commerce, 1121 Mission Street, South Pasadena, free but appointments necessary, 626-441-2339

Justin Lo Fresh Start Concert

Sunday, Jan. 16

On the heels of his songs “Light” and “You are Full of Vitality,” Hong Kong-American singer-songwriter, actor and record producer Justin Lo celebrates the fresh start of 2022.

Pasadena Civic Auditorium, 300 E. Green Street, Pasadena, tickets start at $68, 7 p.m., 99concerts.com

Rose Bowl Half Marathon and 5K

Sunday, Jan. 16

The Rose Bowl Half Marathon ends on the field at the Rose Bowl! Enjoy the picturesque course through Pasadena, passing landmarks like the Colorado Street Bridge, Old Town Pasadena and Cal Tech University. Virtual options as well.

Rose Bowl, 1001 Rose Bowl Drive, Pasadena, various pricing, 7 a.m.,

mccourtfoundation.org

Pasadena Comic Con

Sunday, Jan. 23

Pasadena Comic Con is a pop culture event for all ages. There will be panels, toys, celebrity guests like “Seinfeld’s” John O’Hurley, and featured artists.

Pasadena Convention Center, 300 E. Green Street, Pasadena, tickets start at $10, pasadenacomiccon.com

Rose Bowl Flea Market

Sunday, Feb. 13

For over 50 years the Rose Bowl Flea Market has been the most well-attended and vendor-profitable flea market in the country. The market is known all over the world because of its quality of vendors, and great shoppers of all ages.

The Rose Bowl Stadium, 1001 Rose Bowl Drive, Pasadena, $20 for VIP early admission from 5 to 9 a.m., $10 for general admission from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., rosebowlstadium.com