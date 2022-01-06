Kidspace Children’s Museum Winter Frolic

To Sunday, Jan. 9

Get ready for a winter wonderland. Kidspace Children’s Museum is transformed into a land of wonder and delight at its first Winter Frolic. Experience no-ice sock skating, “ice fishing,” snowflake decorating and other activities.

Kidspace Children’s Museum, 480 N. Arroyo Boulevard, Pasadena, various times, free with admission, 626-449-9144, kidspacemuseum.org

Enchanted Forest of Light

To Sunday, Jan. 9

New this year are magical “stained glass” creations built in the Rose Garden by contemporary sculptor Tom Fruin. Popular returning favorites returning include sparkling, swirling installations from HYBYCOZO on the Main Lawn, Flower Power on the Promenade, and exquisite lighting effects in the Ancient Forest.

Descanso Gardens, 1418 Descanso Drive, La Cañada Flintridge, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., $5-$15, descansogardens.org

Kim Schoenstadt: “Enter Slowly, The Legacy of an Idea”

To Feb. 27

Featuring sculptures, paintings, drawings and ephemera, the exhibition features new works inspired by Schoenstadt’s research of E-1027, an iconic house by 20th century architect, designer and artist Eileen Gray. This site-specific installation reveals the most recent developments in Schoenstadt’s prolonged investigations of architecture, time and the shifting landscape.

Peter and Merle Mullin Gallery, South Campus, 1111 S. Arroyo Parkway, Pasadena, various times, free, 213-678-0932, artcenter.edu

Pasadena Bead & Design Show

Friday, Jan. 7, to Sunday, Jan. 9

Pasadena Bead & Design Show is back in the ballrooms of the Hilton Pasadena. They will be filled with artists, artisans and tradespeople showcasing the finest in handcraft. Everyone is welcome to shop, mingle and participate in mini and comprehensive workshops.

Hilton Pasadena, 168 S. Los Robles Avenue, Pasadena, $8 online, $10 at the door, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., beadanddesign.com

Rose Bowl Flea Market

Sunday, Jan. 9

For over 50 years the Rose Bowl Flea Market has been the most well-attended and vendor-profitable flea market in the country. The market is known all over the world because of its quality of vendors and great shoppers of all ages.

The Rose Bowl Stadium, 1001 Rose Bowl Drive, Pasadena, $20 for VIP early admission from 5 to 9 a.m., $10 for general admission from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.,

rosebowlstadium.com

Moving in Stereo

Thursday, Jan. 13

Cars tribute band hits the stage at The Mixx.

The Mixx, 443 E. Colorado Boulevard, Pasadena, tickets start at $10, 8 p.m., 626-500-0017, themixxclub.com

Past Action Heroes

Friday, Jan. 14

Founded in 2009, Past Action Heroes have been entertaining crowds with their covers of 1980s and 1990s hits.

The Mixx, 443 E. Colorado Boulevard, Pasadena, tickets start at $10, 8 p.m., 626-500-0017, themixxclub.com

Urban Voices/MLK Shabbat

Friday, Jan. 14

The Social Justice Committee of Pasadena Jewish Temple and Center will host a special Shabbat service on Martin Luther King weekend highlighted by the men and women from Urban Voices Project. They will share their experience with homelessness through songs and stories. The Urban Voices Project Choir is composed of artists and performers from Skid Row. The choir is one of many programs presented by Urban Voices Project, a nonprofit that creates supportive community spaces through music that bridge vulnerable individuals to a sense of purpose and improved health. The event is in person and virtual.

Pasadena Jewish Temple and Center, 1434 N. Altadena Drive, Pasadena, free, 7:30 p.m., sjcpjtc@gmail.com, urbanvoicesproject.org

NORTEC: BOSTICH + FUSSIBLE

Saturday, Jan. 15

Their genre mixes electronica with musical elements and instrumentation of tambora and norteño music, resulting in the nortec (“norteño” + “techno”) style.

The Mixx, 443 E. Colorado Boulevard, Pasadena, tickets start at $25, 8 p.m., 626-500-0017, themixxclub.com

Justin Lo Fresh Start Concert

Sunday, Jan. 16

On the heels of his songs “Light” and “You are Full of Vitality,” Hong Kong-American singer-songwriter, actor and record producer Justin Lo celebrates the fresh start of 2022.

Pasadena Civic Auditorium, 300 E. Green Street, Pasadena, tickets start at $68, 7 p.m., 99concerts.com

Pasadena Comic Con

Sunday, Jan. 23

Pasadena Comic Con is a pop culture event for all ages. There will be panels, toys, celebrity guests like “Seinfeld’s” John O’Hurley and featured artists.

Pasadena Convention Center, 300 E. Green Street, Pasadena, tickets start at $10,

pasadenacomiccon.com