Holiday Events at One Colorado

To Saturday, Jan. 1

Christmas tree decoration contest (through to Jan. 1) encourages family participation. Santa photos are available through Dec. 24 with a toy donation. Gingerbread house kits can be picked up through Dec. 24 while supplies last.

One Colorado, 41 Hugus Alley, Pasadena, various times, free admission, onecolorado.com

Kidspace Children’s Museum Winter Frolic

To Sunday, Jan. 9

Get ready for a winter wonderland. Kidspace Children’s Museum is transformed into a land of wonder and delight at its first Winter Frolic. Experience no-ice sock skating, “ice fishing,” snowflake decorating and other activities.

Kidspace Children’s Museum, 480 N. Arroyo Boulevard, Pasadena, various times, free with admission, 626-449-9144, kidspacemuseum.org

Enchanted Forest of Light

To Sunday, Jan. 9

New this year are magical “stained glass” creations built in the Rose Garden by contemporary sculptor Tom Fruin. Popular returning favorites returning include sparkling, swirling installations from HYBYCOZO on the Main Lawn, Flower Power on the Promenade and exquisite lighting effects in the Ancient Forest.

Descanso Gardens, 1418 Descanso Drive, La Cañada Flintridge, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., $5-$15, descansogardens.org

Kim Schoenstadt: “Enter Slowly, The Legacy of an Idea”

To Feb. 27

Featuring sculptures, paintings, drawings, and ephemera, the exhibition features new works inspired by Schoenstadt’s research of E-1027, an iconic house by 20th century architect, designer and artist Eileen Gray. This site-specific installation reveals the most recent developments in Schoenstadt’s prolonged investigations of architecture, time and the shifting landscape.

Peter and Merle Mullin Gallery, South Campus, 1111 S. Arroyo Parkway, Pasadena, various times, free, 213-678-0932, artcenter.edu

Bandfest

Thursday, Dec. 30

Bandfest Presented by REMO is a sneak peek of the Rose Parade bands. Watch as they perform their award-winning field shows that led to their selection. The event gives visitors/residents a chance to see musicians, dancers and auxiliary performers before they complete their 5.5-mile march down Colorado Boulevard.

Robinson Stadium at Pasadena City College, 1570 E. Colorado Boulevard, Pasadena, $20 for adults, free for children ages 5 and younger, various times, 626-795-4171

Live Radiohead and Oasis Brit Pop Tribute Night

Thursday, Dec. 30

Featuring Supersonic LA (Oasis) and Body Snatchers (Radiohead), the Brit pop tribute night also hosts indie rock DJ Ané Uno of Coquétte and Automatico monthly indie events. Video show on 15 by 20 LED wall.

The Mixx, 443 E. Colorado Boulevard, Pasadena, $15, 8 p.m., 626-500-0017, themixxclub.com

New Year’s Eve Bash with Live Selena Tribute

Friday, Dec. 31

It’s a Los Malditos Rockin’ Cumbia night to round out 2021. Surprise DJ will perform dance music and play videos on the 15 by 20 LED wall. Complimentary champagne for midnight countdown and toast. Digital balloon drop and party favors. Food and drink specials.

The Mixx, 443 E. Colorado Boulevard, Pasadena, $40, 8 p.m., 626-500-0017, themixxclub.com

Rose Parade

Saturday, Jan. 1

For millions of people around the world, the Rose Parade is an iconic New Year’s Day tradition. The Rose Parade travels 5.5 miles down Colorado Boulevard and features four types of entries: floral-decorated floats entered by a participating corporation, nonprofit or municipality, equestrian units, bands and tournament entries. Rose Parade participants have long histories with the Tournament of Roses and keep the traditions alive.

Colorado Boulevard, Pasadena, tickets start at $80 for reserved seating, 8 a.m., tournamentofroses.com

Floatfest: A Rose Parade Showcase

Saturday, Jan. 1, and Sunday, Jan. 2

Floatfest: A Rose Parade Showcase features a 2-mile showcase of Rose Parade floats following their appearance along the parade route. Each year, nearly 70,000 visitors head to Sierra Madre and Washington boulevards in Pasadena for the chance to walk within a few feet of the floats and appreciate up close, the creativity and detail of each magnificent display. Participating float exhibitors can engage with event attendees in this event’s family-friendly, celebratory environment.

Sierra Madre and Washington boulevards, Pasadena, $20, 1 to 4 p.m. Jan. 1, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., tournamentofroses.com

Rose Bowl Game

Saturday, Jan. 1

The 108th Rose Bowl Game presented by Capital One Venture X will feature the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Utah Utes.

The Rose Bowl Stadium, 1001 Rose Bowl Drive, Pasadena, 4 a.m. (parking lots open); 8 a.m. (Rose Bowl Game Public Fanfest); 11:30 a.m. (Rose Bowl Stadium gates open); 1 p.m. (pre-game activities); 2 p.m. (game time), various packages, rosebowlstadium.com

Dances of Universal Peace Pasadena

Saturday, Jan. 1

Inspired by the world’s many spiritual traditions, Dances of Universal Peace Pasadena allows guests to start the new year with intention. Open to vaccinated folks only. Schedule: 3 to 5 p.m. Sufi dancing; 5 to 5:30 p.m. break; 6 p.m. vegetarian potluck; 7:15 p.m. Zikr; 8 p.m. dessert and conversation.

Location revealed upon registration, 3 p.m., registration required, call for pricing, 352-978-1859, taliawright22@gmail.com

Pasadena Bead Design Show

Friday, Jan. 7, to Sunday, Jan. 9

Pasadena Bead & Design Show is back in the ballrooms of the Hilton Pasadena. They will be filled with artists, artisans and tradespeople showcasing the finest in handcraft. Everyone is welcome to shop, mingle, and participate in mini and comprehensive workshops.

Hilton Pasadena, 168 S. Los Robles Avenue, Pasadena, $8 online, $10 at the door, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., beadanddesign.com

Rose Bowl Flea Market

Sunday, Jan. 9

For over 50 years the Rose Bowl Flea Market has been the most well-attended and vendor-profitable flea market in the country. The market is known all over the world because of its quality of vendors, and great shoppers of all ages.

The Rose Bowl Stadium, 1001 Rose Bowl Drive, Pasadena, $20 for VIP early admission from 5 to 9 a.m., $10 for general admission from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. rosebowlstadium.com

Urban Voices/MLK Shabbat

Friday, Jan. 14

The Social Justice Committee of Pasadena Jewish Temple and Center will host a special Shabbat service on Martin Luther King weekend highlighted by the men and women from Urban Voices Project. They will share their experience with homelessness through songs and stories. The Urban Voices Project Choir is composed of artists and performers from Skid Row. The choir is one of many programs presented by Urban Voices Project, a nonprofit that creates supportive community spaces through music that bridge vulnerable individuals to a sense of purpose and improved health. The event is in person and virtual.

Pasadena Jewish Temple and Center, 1434 N. Altadena Drive, Pasadena, free, 7:30 p.m., sjcpjtc@gmail.com, urbanvoicesproject.org