Kim Schoenstadt: “Enter Slowly,

The Legacy of an Idea”

To Feb. 27

The music of the Go-Go’s fuels this nonstop, dance-filled joyride though magic, merriment and mischief. From the first notes of “We Got the Beat” to the final rapturous curtain call, guests will be whisked away through a world of whimsy and wit. This jubilant celebration follows a royal family in search of a purpose, lovers in search of each other, and a whole kingdom in search of a beat.

Peter and Merle Mullin Gallery, South Campus, 1111 S. Arroyo Parkway, Pasadena, various times, free, 213-678-0932, artcenter.edu

Kidspace Children’s Museum

Winter Frolic

To Sunday, Jan. 9

Get ready for a winter wonderland. Kidspace Children’s Museum is transformed into a land of wonder and delight at its first Winter Frolic. Experience no-ice sock skating, “ice fishing,” snowflake decorating and other activities.

Kidspace Children’s Museum, 480 N. Arroyo Boulevard, Pasadena, various times, free with admission, 626-449-9144, kidspacemuseum.org

Enchanted. Forest Light

To Sunday, Jan. 9

New this year are magical “stained glass” creations built in the Rose Garden by contemporary sculptor Tom Fruin. Popular returning favorites returning include sparkling, swirling installations from HYBYCOZO on the Main Lawn; Flower Power on the Promenade; and exquisite lighting effects in the Ancient Forest.

Descanso Gardens, 1418 Descanso Drive, La Cañada Flintridge, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., $5-$15, descansogardens.org

Holiday Events at One Colorado

To Saturday, Jan. 1

Christmas tree decoration contest (through to Jan. 1) encourages family participation. Santa photos are available through Dec. 24 with a toy donation. Gingerbread house kits can be picked up through Dec. 24 while supplies last.

One Colorado, 41 Hugus Alley, Pasadena, various times, free admission, onecolorado.com

The New Hollywood String Quartet

Friday, Dec. 17, to Sunday, Dec. 19

The group presents The Vienna Holiday Concerts.

Rothenberg Hall at the Huntington Library, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino, tickets start at $50 with a discount available to students, 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, and Saturday, Dec. 18, and 4 p.m. Dec. 19, 626-405-3403,

newhollywoodstringquartet.com

Season’s Screamings

Friday, Dec. 17, to Sunday, Dec. 19

From the producers of Midsummer Scream. The holiday horror convention features spooky stocking stuffers, wandering evil elves and other monsters taking a break from winter hibernation.

Pasadena Convention Center, 300 E. Green Street, Pasadena, tickets start at $30, 6 to 11 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19,

midsummerscream.org

A Devotional (Christmas)

Depeche Mode Experience

Friday, Dec. 17

Touted by the real thing, Devotional: The Depeche Mode Experience celebrates the holidays that’s purely personal.

The Mixx, 443 E. Colorado Boulevard, Pasadena, price and time TBA, 626-500-0017, themixxclub.com

Pasadena Symphony and Pops Present: “Holiday Candlelight”

Saturday, Dec. 18

Top off the holiday season and enjoy fully reserved seating arrangements in the architecturally exquisite and acoustically sonorous All Saints Church, Pasadena’s equivalent of a classic European cathedral. Music will be performed by candlelight.

All Saints Church, 132 N. Euclid Avenue, Pasadena, tickets start at $25, 4 to 6 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m., 626-793-7172, pasadenasymphony-pops.org

Live Radiohead and Oasis Brit Pop Tribute Night

Thursday, Dec. 30

Featuring Supersonic LA (Oasis) and Body Snatchers (Radiohead), the Brit pop tribute night also hosts indie rock DJ Ané Uno of Coquétte and Automatico monthly indie events. Video show on 15 by 20 LED wall.

The Mixx, 443 E. Colorado Boulevard, Pasadena, $15, 8 p.m., 626-500-0017, themixxclub.com

New Year’s Eve Bash

with Live Selena Tribute

Friday, Dec. 31

It’s a Los Malditos Rockin’ Cumbia night to round out 2021. Surprise DJ will perform dance music and play videos on the 15-by-20 LED wall. Complimentary champagne for midnight countdown and toast. Digital balloon drop and party favors. Food and drink specials.

The Mixx, 443 E. Colorado Boulevard, Pasadena, $40, 8 p.m., 626-500-0017, themixxclub.com

Rose Parade

Saturday, Jan. 1

For millions of people around the world, the Rose Parade is an iconic New Year’s Day tradition. The Rose Parade travels 5.5 miles down Colorado Boulevard and features four types of entries: floral-decorated floats entered by a participating corporation, nonprofit or municipality; equestrian units; bands and tournament entries. Rose Parade participants have long histories with the Tournament of Roses and keep the traditions alive.

Colorado Boulevard, Pasadena, tickets start at $80 for reserved seating,

8 a.m., tournamentofroses.com

Rose Bowl Game

Saturday, Jan. 1

The 108th Rose Bowl Game presented by Capital One Venture X will feature the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Utah Utes.

The Rose Bowl Stadium, 1001 Rose Bowl Drive, Pasadena, 4 a.m. (parking lots open); 8 a.m. (Rose Bowl Game Public Fanfest); 11:30 a.m. (Rose Bowl Stadium gates open); 1 p.m. (pre-game activities); 2 p.m. (game time), various packages, rosebowlstadium.com

Dances of Universal Peace Pasadena

Saturday, Jan. 1

Inspired by the world’s many spiritual traditions, Dances of Universal Peace Pasadena allows guests to start the new year with intention. Open to vaccinated folks only. Schedule: 3 to 5 p.m. Sufi dancing; 5 to 5:30 p.m. break; 6 p.m. vegetarian potluck; 7:15 p.m. Zikr; 8 p.m. dessert and conversation.

Location revealed upon registration, 3 p.m., registration required, call for pricing, 352-978-1859, taliawright22@gmail.com

Rose Bowl Flea Market

Sunday, Jan. 9

For over 50 years the Rose Bowl Flea Market has been the most well-attended and vendor profitable flea market in the country. The market is known all over the world because of its quality of vendors and great shoppers of all ages.

The Rose Bowl Stadium, 1001 Rose Bowl Drive, Pasadena, 5 a.m., $20 for VIP early admission from 5 to 9 a.m., $10 for general admission from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., rosebowlstadium.com