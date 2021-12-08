Have an event for the calendar? Send it to christina@timespublications.com.

“Head Over Heels”

Through Sunday, Dec. 12

The music of the Go-Go’s fuels this nonstop, dance-filled joyride though magic, merriment and mischief. From the first notes of “We Got the Beat” to the final rapturous curtain call, guests will be whisked away through a world of whimsy and wit. This jubilant celebration follows a royal family in search of a purpose, lovers in search of each other and a whole kingdom in search of a beat.

Pasadena Playhouse, 39 S. El Molino Avenue, Pasadena, various times, tickets start at $34, 626-356-7529, pasadenaplayhouse.org

Enchanted. Forest Light

To Sunday, Jan. 9

New this year are magical “stained glass” creations built in the Rose Garden by contemporary sculptor Tom Fruin. Popular returning favorites returning include sparkling, swirling installations from HYBYCOZO on the Main Lawn, Flower Power on the Promenade, and exquisite lighting effects in the Ancient Forest.

Descanso Gardens, 1418 Descanso Drive, La Cañada Flintridge, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., $5-$15, descansogardens.org

Holiday Events at One Colorado

To Saturday, Jan. 1

A Christmas tree decoration contest (through to Jan. 1) encourages family participation. The Holiday Kick-Off Party is Dec. 4 with musical performances, crafts and festive drinks. Santa photos are available through Dec. 24 with a toy donation. Gingerbread house kits can be picked up between Dec. 3 to Dec. 24 while supplies last.

One Colorado, 41 Hugus Alley, Pasadena, various times, free admission,

onecolorado.com

Crown City Bombers

Friday, Dec. 10

The Crown City Bombers have their roots firmly planted in rockabilly, country, and ’50s and early ’60s R&B. The band has opened for many headline acts, including Lee Rocker of Stray Cats, James Intveld, Big Sandy, Hot Rod Lincoln and Wanda Jackson. Cori’s School of Dance will host swing dance lessons.

The Mixx, 443 E. Colorado Boulevard, Pasadena, 8 p.m., $10, 626-500-0017, themixxclub.com

Parks After Dark’s Winter Wonderland

Saturday, Dec. 11

The parks are transformed into wintry paradises and bringing 40 tons of snow to spread holiday cheer throughout the Southland. Prepare for a frosty good time complete with sled rides, snow play areas, holiday crafts, hot cocoa stations, food and toy giveaways and a visit from Santa Claus. Every child age newborn to 17 will receive a holiday stocking, while supplies last. Thanks to Mattel, each stocking will be filled with toys and games, with brands that include Barbie, Hot Wheels, UNO and MEGA.

Loma Alta Park, 3330 N. Lincoln Avenue, Altadena, 4 to 8 p.m. free, parks.lacounty.gov/PAD

Los Yesterdays

Saturday, Dec. 11

The band performs and hosts the short screening of “Holiday Posada.”

The Mixx, 443 E. Colorado Boulevard, Pasadena, 8 p.m., $15-$35,

626-500-0017, themixxclub.com

Rose Bowl Flea Market

Sunday, Dec. 12

For over 50 years the Rose Bowl Flea Market has been the most well-attended and vendor profitable flea market in the country. The market is known all over the world because of its quality of vendors and great shoppers of all ages.

The Rose Bowl Stadium, 1001 Rose Bowl Drive, Pasadena, 5 a.m., $20 for VIP early admission from 5 to 9 a.m., $10 for general admission from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., rosebowlstadium.com

The New Hollywood String Quartet

Friday, Dec. 17, to Sunday, Dec. 19

The group presents The Vienna Holiday Concerts.

Rothenberg Hall at the Huntington Library, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino, tickets start at $50 with a discount available to students, 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, and Saturday, Dec. 18, and 4 p.m. Dec. 19, 626-405-3403,

newhollywoodstringquartet.com

A Devotional (Christmas) Depeche Mode Experience

Friday, Dec. 17

Touted by the real thing, Devotional: The Depeche Mode Experience celebrates the holidays that’s purely personal.

The Mixx, 443 E. Colorado Boulevard, Pasadena, price and time TBA, 626-500-0017, themixxclub.com

Live Radiohead and Oasis Brit Pop Tribute Night

Thursday, Dec. 30

Featuring Supersonic LA (Oasis) and Body Snatchers (Radiohead), the Brit pop tribute night also hosts indie rock DJ Ané Uno of Coquétte and Automatico monthly indie events. Video show on 15-by-20 LED wall.

The Mixx, 443 E. Colorado Boulevard, Pasadena, $15, 8 p.m., 626-500-0017, themixxclub.com

New Year’s Eve Bash with Live Selena Tribute

Friday, Dec. 31

It’s a Los Malditos Rockin’ Cumbia night to round out 2021. Surprise DJ will perform dance music and play videos on the 15-by-20 LED wall. Complimentary champagne for midnight countdown and toast. Digital balloon drop and party favors. Food and drink specials.

The Mixx, 443 E. Colorado Boulevard, Pasadena, $40, 8 p.m., 626-500-0017, themixxclub.com

Dances of Universal Peace Pasadena

Saturday, Jan. 1

Inspired by the world’s many spiritual traditions, Dances of Universal Peace Pasadena allows guests to start the new year with intention. Open to vaccinated folks only. Schedule: 3 to 5 p.m. Sufi dancing; 5 to 5:30 p.m. break; 6 p.m. vegetarian potluck; 7:15 p.m. Zikr; 8 p.m. dessert and conversation.

Location revealed upon registration, 3 p.m., registration required, call for pricing, 352-978-1859, taliawright22@gmail.com