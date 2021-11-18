Have an event for the calendar? Send it to christina@timespublications.com.

“Head Over Heels”

Through Sunday, Dec. 12

The music of the Go-Go’s fuels this nonstop, dance-filled joyride though magic, merriment and mischief. From the first notes of “We Got the Beat” to the final rapturous curtain call, guests will be whisked away through a world of whimsy and wit. This jubilant celebration follows a royal family in search of a purpose, lovers in search of each other and a whole kingdom in search of a beat.

Pasadena Playhouse, 39 S. El Molino Avenue, Pasadena, various times, tickets start at $34, 626-356-7529, pasadenaplayhouse.org

International Gem and Jewelry Show

Friday, Nov. 19, to Sunday, Nov 21

The International Gem and Jewelry show is the place to shop directly from designers, wholesalers and manufacturers. Find quality jewelry, gemstones, beads, supplies and accessories. Shop diamonds, beads, pearls, semi and precious gemstones, engagement rings, watches and design accessories.

Pasadena Convention Center, 300 E. Green Street, Pasadena, noon to 6 p.m. Nov. 19, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 20, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 21, $6-$8, children younger than 9 not permitted, intergem.com

Not the Killers

Friday, Nov. 19

Musicians pay tribute to alt-rock mainstays known for “Somebody Told Me,” “Mr. Brightside” and “When You Were Young.”

The Mixx, 443 E. Colorado Boulevard, Pasadena, 9 p.m., 626-500-0017,

themixxclub.com

Jackalope Art Festival

Saturday, Nov. 20, and Sunday, Nov. 21

The Jackalope Art Fair is a curated shopping experience featuring the top trendsetting makers and designers of local goods with free admission. Featuring over 100 local, hand-selected artisans, shoppers can expect to find trendsetting indie goods including original fashion and jewelry design, paper goods, innovative home décor and housewares, art, photography and food.

Central Park, 275 S. Raymond Avenue, Pasadena, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., free admission, jackalopeartfair.com/visitpasadena

“Get Up and Go: A Community Dance Jam”

Saturday, Nov. 20

In celebration of “Head Over Heels” taking the stage at the Pasadena Playhouse, Pasadena Playhouse, Basecamp Fitness, Lineage Dance and Pasadena Civic Ballet will hold a community dance jam set to the iconic music of the ’80s on the steps of the Pasadena Civic Auditorium. “Head Over Heels” co-choreographer Sam Pinkleton and associate choreographer/cast member Yurel Echezarreta will share their moves with everyone and help patrons come up with some of their own.

Pasadena Civic Auditorium Courtyard, 300 E. Green Street, Pasadena, 10 a.m., free, pasadenaplayhouse.org

Enchanted Forest of Light

Sunday, Nov. 21, to Sunday, Jan. 9

New this year are magical “stained glass” creations built in the Rose Garden by contemporary sculptor Tom Fruin. Popular returning favorites returning include sparkling, swirling installations from HYBYCOZO on the Main Lawn, Flower Power on the Promenade, and exquisite lighting effects in the Ancient Forest.

Descanso Gardens, 1418 Descanso Drive, La Cañada Flintridge, 5:30 to 10 p.m., $25-$35, descansogardens.org

Past Action Heroes

Wednesday, Nov. 24

The “ultimate” ’80s and ’90s tribute party band is joined by DJ Freddy Moralez and Devotional: Depeche Mode Experience.

The Mixx, 443 E. Colorado Boulevard, Pasadena, 9 p.m., $15, 626-500-0017, themixxclub.com

Holiday Events at One Colorado

Friday, Nov. 26, to Saturday, Jan. 1

One Colorado is helping get families in the holiday spirit. It kicks off on Nov. 26 with a Christmas tree decoration contest (Nov. 26 to Jan. 1). The Holiday Kick-Off Party is Dec. 4 with musical performances, crafts and festive drinks. Santa photos are available from Nov. 26 to Dec. 24 with a toy donation. Gingerbread house kits can be picked up between Dec. 3 to Dec. 24 while supplies last.

One Colorado, 41 Hugus Alley, Pasadena, various times, free admission,

onecolorado.com

Crown City Bombers

Friday, Dec. 10

The Crown City Bombers have their roots firmly planted in rockabilly, country and ’50s and early ’60s R&B. The band has opened for many headline acts including Lee Rocker of Stray Cats, James Intveld, Big Sandy, Hot Rod Lincoln and Wanda Jackson. Cori’s School of Dance will host swing dance lessons.

The Mixx, 443 E. Colorado Boulevard, Pasadena, 8 p.m., $10, 626-500-0017, themixxclub.com

Rose Bowl Flea Market

Sunday, Dec. 12

For over 50 years the Rose Bowl Flea Market has been the most well-attended and vendor-profitable flea market in the country. The market is known all over the world because of its quality of vendors and great shoppers of all ages.

The Rose Bowl Stadium, 1001 Rose Bowl Drive, Pasadena, 5 a.m., free admission, rosebowlstadium.com

A Devotional (Christmas) Depeche Mode Experience

Friday, Dec. 17

Touted by the real thing, Devotional: The Depeche Mode Experience celebrates the holidays that’s purely personal.

The Mixx, 443 E. Colorado Boulevard, Pasadena, price and time TBA, 626-500-0017, themixxclub.com.