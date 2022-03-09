Have an event for the calendar? Send it to christina@timespublications.com.

“The Curiosity Tales”

Through March 13

Performed on Sundays, “The Curiosity Tales” is a new take on classic tales for curious kids of all ages.

Lineage Performing Arts Center, 920 E. Mountain Street, Pasadena, 3:15 to 5 p.m., $40 general public, $20 students and seniors, lineagepac.org

Family Nature Walk

Saturdays in March

Enjoy a guided nature walk every Saturday in March with La Jaja Kids at Eaton Canyon Natural Area. Recommended for all ages and families.

Eaton Canyon Nature Center, 1750 N. Altadena Drive, 9 to 11 a.m., free, lajajakids.com

Pasadena Symphony and Pops Presents Mozart Symphony No. 40

Saturday, March 12, to Saturday,

March 19

Program features Adam Schoenberg Finding Rothko, Grieg Piano Concerto, Mozart Symphony No. 40 with conductor Brett Mitchell and pianist Aldo Lopez-Gavilan.

Ambassador Auditorium, 131 S. St. John Avenue, Pasadena, $35, 2 to 4 p.m. or 8 to 10 p.m., 626-793-7172, pasadenasymphony-pops.org

Pasadena Triathlon & Angel 5K

Saturday, March 12

The Pasadena Triathlon’s 16th annual event will have something for everyone in the family, including a reverse triathlon, kids triathlon and a 5K fun run that will benefit the Angel City Sports, a Paralympic movement in Southern California.

Rose Bowl Stadium, 1001 Rose Bowl Drive, Pasadena, 8 a.m., various ticket prices, raceroster.com

Heart of Blond E — Blondie Tribute

Saturday, March 12

Enjoy 1980s music video visuals in between sets by Blond E.

Mixx, 443 E. Colorado Boulevard, Pasadena, 8:30 p.m., tickets start at $10, themixxclub.com

St. Patrick’s Day Swing Band Concert

Saturday, March 12

Swing dance and celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with the Great American Swing Band. Reservations are suggested.

Pasadena Senior Center, 85 E. Holly Street, 2 p.m., free for members, $5 for nonmembers,

pasadenaseniorcenter.com

Rose Bowl Flea Market

Sunday, March 13

For over 50 years the Rose Bowl Flea Market has been the most well-attended and vendor-profitable flea market in the country. The market is known all over the world because of its quality of vendors and great shoppers of all ages.

The Rose Bowl Stadium, 1001 Rose Bowl Drive, Pasadena, $20 for VIP early admission from 5 to 9 a.m., $10 for general admission from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., rosebowlstadium.com

Mariachi Manchester —

tribute to the Smiths and Morrissey

Friday, March 18

Listen to a new take on hits like “How Soon is Now?” and “Suedehead.”

Mixx, 443 E. Colorado Boulevard, Pasadena, 8:30 p.m., tickets start at $12,50, themixxclub.com

Enchantment Under the Sea Tiki Prom

Saturday, March 19

Event features performances by Los Palalolos with Karaspade. Guests are invited to DM via Instagram.com/vintagelaclub their favorite tiki photo to enter the Tiki Prom King and Queen contest.

Mixx, 443 E. Colorado Boulevard, Pasadena, 8 p.m., tickets start at $12.50, themixxclub.com

Pasadena Festival of Women Authors

Saturday, March 19

The Pasadena Festival of Women Authors is an annual literary event featuring seven acclaimed women novelists. The festival offers Q&A author sessions, book signings, a luncheon, and meet and greets. The Pasadena Festival of Women Authors raises money for literary programs. From its inception in 2009, it has awarded grants for more than $400,000 to community nonprofits.

Pasadena Convention Center, 300 E. Green Street, Pasadena, $100, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., pasadenaliteraryalliance.org

Crown City Symphony

Sunday, March 20

The Crown City Symphony, under the direction of Dr. Paul Sherman, will feature violin soloist David Park on “The Scottish Fantasy” by Bruch. Also on the program will be “Finlandia” by Sibelius and “The Coriolan Overture” by Beethoven.

Pasadena Baptist Church, 75 N. Marengo, Pasadena, free admission,

2 p.m., 626-797-1994.

“Ann” with Holland Taylor

Wednesday, March 23, to Sunday,

April 24

Written and performed by Emmy Award-winner Holland Taylor, “Ann” pays tribute to Texas Gov. Ann Richards. After successful runs on Broadway and across Texas; Washington, D.C.; and elsewhere, Holland brings the Tony-nominated performance to Pasadena.

Pasadena Playhouse, 39 S. El Molina Avenue, Pasadena, see website for ticket prices, various times, pasadenaplayhouse.org

Pasadena Home Show

Saturday, March 26, and Sunday,

March 27

The Home Show features a wide selection of home improvement professionals in a fun, interactive environment.

Pasadena Convention Center, 300 E. Green Street, Pasadena, register for free passes, $10 at the door, various times, pasadenahomeshow.org

Fair Trade Rug Event

Wednesday, March 30, to Monday,

April 4

Hand-knotted rugs from Pakistan will be available for purchase at Ten Thousand Villages Pasadena. The event will boast more than 300 rugs, ranging from intricate florals to hand-spun wool natural dye tribals, ranging in size from 2 feet by 3 feet to 10 feet by 14 feet

Ten Thousand Villages, 567 S. Lake Avenue, Pasadena, free admission,

11 a.m. to 7 p.m.,

bunyaad.com

Altadena Guild of Huntington Hospital’s home and garden tour

Sunday, May 1

The 69th annual home and garden tour is a walking tour on Mendocino Lane in Altadena. It features four homes and gardens, along with vendors, street music, café, car show and community booths. The proceeds go to Huntington Hospital and Huntington Medical Research Center.

Mendocino Lane, Altadena, $40 online, various times, altadenaguild.org