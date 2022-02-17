Have an event for the calendar? Send it to christina@timespublications.com.

“The Curiosity Tales”

Through March 13

Performed on Sundays, “The Curiosity Tales” is a new take on classic tales for curious kids of all ages.

Lineage Performing Arts Center, 920 E. Mountain Street, Pasadena, 3:15 to 5 p.m., $40 general public, $20 students, lineagepac.org

Kim Schoenstadt: “Enter Slowly, The Legacy of an Idea”

To Feb. 27

Featuring sculptures, paintings, drawings, and ephemera, the exhibition features new works inspired by Schoenstadt’s research of E-1027, an iconic house by 20th century architect, designer and artist Eileen Gray. This site-specific installation reveals the most recent developments in Schoenstadt’s prolonged investigations of architecture, time and the shifting landscape.

Peter and Merle Mullin Gallery, South Campus, 1111 S. Arroyo Parkway, Pasadena, various times, free, 213-678-0932, artcenter.edu

Moving in Stereo

Thursday, Feb. 17

This Cars tribute band headlines the evening, which also features DJ Frog.

The Mixx, 443 E. Colorado Boulevard, Pasadena, $10, 8 p.m., 626-500-0017, themixxclub.com

“Riverdance”

Friday, Feb. 18, to Sunday, Feb. 20

(postponed)

Twenty-five years on, composer Bill Whelan has rerecorded his soundtrack while producer Moya Doherty and director John McColgan have completely reimagined the groundbreaking show with innovative and spectacular lighting, projection, stage and costume designs.

Pasadena Civic Auditorium, 300 E. Green Street, Pasadena, tickets start at $45, various times, ticketmaster.com

Dancing World featuring Show Lo and Jeannie Hsieh

Saturday, Feb. 26

Taiwanese singers Show Lo and Jeannie Hsieh will be coming to the Pasadena Civic Auditorium to perform a one-time concert on Feb. 26. Tickets are available now.

Pasadena Civic Auditorium, 300 E. Green Street, Pasadena, tickets start at $65, 7 to 9 p.m., ticketmaster.com

South Pasadena Theatre Workshop:

“A Song Returns”

6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, and Sunday, Feb. 27

“A Song Returns” features vocal performances, accompanied and a cappella, that celebrate a mix of modern music with the ancestral sounds of bygone era and faraway homelands, interspersed with curated prose and poetry. The cast consists of local musicians reuniting to sing together for the first time in more than 10 years.

The Workshop, 1507 El Centro Street, South Pasadena, free admission, suggested donation $15 at the door, which will cover production costs and support Afghan resettlement program, 6 p.m., sallysmythe@me.com

Pasadena Symphony and Pops Presents Mozart Symphony No. 40

Saturday, March 12, to Saturday, March 19

Program features Adam Schoenberg Finding Rothko, Grieg Piano Concerto, Mozart Symphony No. 40 with conductor Brett Mitchell, and pianist Aldo Lopez-Gavilan.

Ambassador Auditorium, 131 S. St. John Avenue, Pasadena, $35, 2 to 4 p.m. or 8 to 10 p.m., 626-793-7172,

pasadenasymphony-pops.org

Rose Bowl Flea Market

Sunday, March 13

For over 50 years the Rose Bowl Flea Market has been the most well-attended and vendor-profitable flea market in the country. The market is known all over the world because of its quality of vendors and great shoppers of all ages.

The Rose Bowl Stadium, 1001 Rose Bowl Drive, Pasadena, $20 for VIP early admission from 5 to 9 a.m., $10 for general admission from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.,

rosebowlstadium.com

Pasadena Festival of Women Authors

Saturday, March 19

The Pasadena Festival of Women Authors is an annual literary event featuring seven acclaimed women novelists. The festival offers Q&A author sessions, book signings, a luncheon, and meet and greets. The Pasadena Festival of Women Authors raises money for literary programs. From its inception in 2009, it has awarded grants for more than $400,000 to community nonprofits.

Pasadena Convention Center, 300 E. Green Street, Pasadena, $100, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., pasadenaliteraryalliance.org

“Ann” with Holland Taylor

Wednesday, March 23, to Sunday,

April 24

Written and performed by Emmy Award-winner Holland Taylor, “Ann” pays tribute to Texas Gov. Ann Richards. After successful runs on Broadway and across Texas; Washington, D.C.; and elsewhere, Holland brings the Tony-nominated performance to Pasadena.

Pasadena Playhouse, 39 S. El Molina Avenue, Pasadena, see website for ticket prices, various times, pasadenaplayhouse.org

Pasadena Home Show

March 26 and March 27

The Home Show features a wide selection of home improvement professionals in a fun, interactive environment.

Pasadena Convention Center, 300 E. Green Street, Pasadena, register for free passes, $10 at the door,

pasadenahomeshow.org