“The Curiosity Tales”

Through March 13

Performed on Sundays, “The Curiosity Tales” is a new take on classic tales for curious kids of all ages.

Lineage Performing Arts Center, 920 E. Mountain Street, Pasadena, 3:15 to 5 p.m., $40 general public, $20 students, lineagepac.org

Kim Schoenstadt: “Enter Slowly,

The Legacy of an Idea”

To Feb. 27

Featuring sculptures, paintings, drawings and ephemera, the exhibition features new works inspired by Schoenstadt’s research of E-1027, an iconic house by 20th century architect, designer and artist Eileen Gray. This site-specific installation reveals the most recent developments in Schoenstadt’s prolonged investigations of architecture, time and the shifting landscape.

Peter and Merle Mullin Gallery, South Campus, 1111 S. Arroyo Parkway, Pasadena, various times, free, 213-678-0932, artcenter.edu

Pastilla: Fan Love Letters Show

Thursday, Feb. 10

Iconic Angeleno Latin alternative indie rockers Pastilla return to the LA Latin music scene after a two-year hiatus. The first 50 tickets will receive an exclusive remix by mix master DJ Santi.

The Mixx, 443 E. Colorado Boulevard, Pasadena, free, 8:30 p.m., 626-500-0017, themixxclub.com

Strange Hotels

Friday, Feb. 11

Strange Hotels headlines a Valentine Party for the anti-Valentine.

The Mixx, 443 E. Colorado Boulevard, Pasadena, free up to $35, 8 p.m., 626-500-0017, themixxclub.com

Nowhere Fast: A Tribute to Morrissey and the Smiths

Saturday, Feb. 12

Along with classic ’80s hits, the evening will feature complimentary Valentine candy and a photo booth.

The Mixx, 443 E. Colorado Boulevard, Pasadena, $10-$200, 8 p.m., 626-500-0017, themixxclub.com

Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto

Saturday, Feb. 12

Join the Pasadena Symphony and Pops for Tchaikovsky violin Concerto featuring violinist Chee-Yun.

Ambassador Auditorium, 131 S. St. John Avenue, Pasadena, $35, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., pasadenasymphony-pops.org

“Big Game” Party

Sunday, Feb. 13

Watch the Super Bowl on The Mixx’s 15-foot-by-20-foot LED wall. Concert sound makes for the “best experience.”

The Mixx, 443 E. Colorado Boulevard, Pasadena, call for pricing, 2 p.m., 626-500-0017, themixxclub.com

Rose Bowl Flea Market

Sunday, Feb. 13

For over 50 years the Rose Bowl Flea Market has been the most well-attended and vendor-profitable flea market in the country. The market is known all over the world because of its quality of vendors, and great shoppers of all ages.

The Rose Bowl Stadium, 1001 Rose Bowl Drive, Pasadena, $20 for VIP early admission from 5 to 9 a.m., $10 for general admission from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., rosebowlstadium.com

Pasadena Comedy Night

Wednesday, Feb. 16

The evening features Kiki Funnymamna, Steven Briggs, Leaza Da Leo, Zo Johnson and then jazz with Evergreen & Jeffries at 8 p.m.

The Mixx, 443 E. Colorado Boulevard, Pasadena, free, 6 p.m., 626-500-0017, themixxclub.com

Moving in Stereo

Thursday, Feb. 17

This Cars tribute band headlines the evening, which also features DJ Frog.

The Mixx, 443 E. Colorado Boulevard, Pasadena, $10, 8 p.m., 626-500-0017, themixxclub.com

“Riverdance”

Friday, Feb. 18, to Sunday, Feb. 20

Twenty-five years on, composer Bill Whelan has rerecorded his soundtrack while producer Moya Doherty and director John McColgan have completely reimagined the groundbreaking show with innovative and spectacular lighting, projection, stage and costume designs.

Pasadena Civic Auditorium, 300 E. Green Street, Pasadena, tickets start at $45, various times, ticketmaster.com

Dancing World featuring Show Lo

and Jeannie Hsieh

Saturday, Feb. 26

Taiwanese singers Show Lo and Jeannie Hsieh will be coming to the Pasadena Civic Auditorium to perform a one-time concert on Feb. 26. Tickets are available now.

Pasadena Civic Auditorium, 300 E. Green Street, Pasadena, tickets start at $65, 7 to 9 p.m., ticketmaster.com