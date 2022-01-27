Have an event for the calendar? Send it to christina@timespublications.com.

Kim Schoenstadt: “Enter Slowly,

The Legacy of an Idea”

To Feb. 27

Featuring sculptures, paintings, drawings and ephemera, the exhibition features new works inspired by Schoenstadt’s research of E-1027, an iconic house by 20th century architect, designer and artist Eileen Gray. This site-specific installation reveals the most recent developments in Schoenstadt’s prolonged investigations of architecture, time and the shifting landscape.

Peter and Merle Mullin Gallery, South Campus, 1111 S. Arroyo Parkway, Pasadena, various times, free, 213-678-0932, artcenter.edu

Pasadena Cheeseburger Week

To Friday, Jan. 28

During Pasadena Cheeseburger Week, Pasadena honors Lionel Sternberger’s move to add cheese on a hamburger and serve it at the Rite Spot in Pasadena in 1924. Forty of Pasadena’s favorite restaurants, lounges and burger joints offer their signature burgers, some special creations and great deals during Pasadena Cheeseburger Week.

Various restaurants, 626-795-3355, pasadenarestaurantweek.com

Virtual “Teenage Dick”

Thursday, Feb. 3, to Sunday, Feb. 27

A hilarious take on “Richard III,” Shakespeare’s classic tale of power lust, “Teenage Dick” reimagines the most famous disabled character as a 16-year-old outsider in the deepest winter of his discontent: his junior year at Roseland High. Bullied for his cerebral palsy, Richard plots his revenge — as well as his glorious path to senior class presidency.

Pasadena Playhouse virtual, digital tickets on sale soon, 626-356-7529, pasadenaplayhouse.org

Past Action Heroes

Friday, Feb. 4

The cover band hosts a 1980s and 1990s flashback show.

The Mixx, 443 E. Colorado Boulevard, Pasadena, $10-$200, 8 p.m., 626-500-0017, themixxclub.com

Rose Bowl Flea Market

Sunday, Feb. 13

For over 50 years the Rose Bowl Flea Market has been the most well-attended and vendor-profitable flea market in the country. The market is known all over the world because of its quality of vendors, and great shoppers of all ages.

The Rose Bowl Stadium, 1001 Rose Bowl Drive, Pasadena, $20 for VIP early admission from 5 to 9 a.m., $10 for general admission from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., rosebowlstadium.com

“Riverdance”

Friday, Feb. 18, to Sunday, Feb. 20

Twenty-five years on, composer Bill Whelan has rerecorded his soundtrack while producer Moya Doherty and director John McColgan have completely reimagined the ground-breaking show with innovative and spectacular lighting, projection, stage and costume designs.

Pasadena Civic Auditorium, 300 E. Green Street, Pasadena, tickets start at $45, various times, ticketmaster.com

Dancing World featuring

Show Lo and Jeannie Hsieh

Saturday, Feb. 26

Taiwanese singers Show Lo and Jeannie Hsieh will be coming to the Pasadena Civic Auditorium to perform a one-time concert on Feb. 26. Tickets are available now.

Pasadena Civic Auditorium, 300 E. Green Street, Pasadena, tickets start at $65, 7 to 9 p.m., ticketmaster.com