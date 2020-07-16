All over our country, statues—totems of our values—are being scrutinized like never before. Glaringly missing from these reevaluations is the issue of gender, as many of us are profoundly aware. According to a Smithsonian American Art Museum’s “Art Inventories Catalog” published in 2011, out of 5,193 outdoor public sculptures in the United States, only 394 were of women. That is bad enough; of those, how many would be people of color?

When I first moved to the Los Angeles area in the mid-’70s, I vividly remember seeing a statue of Amelia Earhart in North Hollywood. It was both delightful and shocking. Earhart’s statue lit a fire in me to be aware of just how missing women are, not only everywhere in general but specifically in statuary. Even more frustrating, when you do see women depicted in statues they are usually shown as an ideal, like liberty or justice; personified by young, shapely white women.

Consider our best-known statue: The Statue of Liberty, which was dedicated in a splashy ceremony on October 28, 1886.

Regarding that event, a favorite anecdote of bold action and audacity concerns Matilda Joslyn Gage, a white feminist radical and committed progressive for all. The 1886 “opening” of the Statue of Liberty excluded all women and all people of color. That did not sit well with Matilda! Distraught by the absurd hypocrisy of a ceremony for a statue bearing Emma Lazarus’ words “Give me your tired, your poor,” not including any of the actual tired and poor, Matilda rented a cattle barge that carried the uninvited to “barge in on” the festivities. You try negotiating decks slick with cattle manure in a long dress. Nonetheless, the protest made some big waves, even gracing the New York Times.

I’ll bet the captain’s log of that barge never had “Mutineered by a large crowd of well-dressed, pissed-off women” written in it before. Oh, how I would have loved to have seen that event in person—the idea of it makes my heart waltz with joy! Mrs. Gage was rocking civil disobedience in aces. However, not learning about this stunt until I was well past 50 years old infuriates me and solidifies my notion that keeping marginalized women invisible is not accidental. You don’t want to have a bunch of civilly disobedient underdogs getting ideas, now do you?

For more on Matilda and the Statue Stunt, read the fabulous biography “Born Criminal: Matilda Joslyn Gage, Radical Suffragist” by Angelica Shirley Carpenter. Also watch the excellent HBO documentary “Liberty: Mother of Exiles” featuring designer Diane von Furstenberg that has archival footage of the event in it. The film, like the statue, embodies our aspirational values of freedom for everyone, not merely white males.

Speaking of absurdity, there’s the debut of the statue of three white Mothers of Suffrage: Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Susan B. Anthony and Lucretia Mott. Sculptor Adelaide Johnson created it with the inscription: “Woman first denied a soul, then called mindless, now arisen, declaring herself an entity to be reckoned.” The statue was unveiled at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda in 1921, with women of various organizations in attendance along with pro-suffrage Congressional members. The very next day, Congress voted to remove it from the Rotunda and move it into the basement, where it remained until 1997.

Talk about mean-spirited and petty! The triumph of women, who worked exhaustively for 70 years to win the vote, was treated like trash. Meanwhile, statues of Confederate generals and other nefarious men had—and still have—places of honor.

If I had a magic wand, I’d create statues depicting Sacagawea, Sojourner Truth, Matilda Joslyn Gage and Patsy Mink. I would probably not put them in a National Park unless I had the blessings of whomever the land belonged to initially. Having grown up in South Dakota, I have firsthand experience with the Mount Rushmore and Crazy Horse Monuments near Rapid City, both on stolen sacred ground in Paha Sapa—the Sioux word for the Black Hills.

Can you imagine the day sculptor Gutzon Borglum came home and said, “Hey, sweetheart, I’m going to carve the faces of American presidents onto the side of a mountain!” “OK, dear, whatever. Would you consider painting instead?” He obviously didn’t, and 93 years later, National Shame No. 45 held a photo op and toxic rally in front of Mount Rushmore, a horizontal totem to white men if there ever was one.

