By Christina Fuoco-Karasinski

One of three Super Bowl honorary captains, LA resident Trimaine Davis doesn’t feel worthy when so many fellow educators are trying their best to make it through the pandemic.

“I’m ecstatic and emotional,” he said. “I feel so thankful for the opportunity, but it’s a bit overwhelming. I work with so many educators who have supported me. I do my best to honor them in the work I do every day. I’m going to do my best to represent them and make them proud come Super Bowl Sunday.”

Davis will step on the field with nurse manager Suzie Dorner and veteran James Martin for the official on-field coin toss ceremony. Before the honorary captains are recognized on-field, Presidential Inaugural Poet Amanda Gorman will recite an original poem about these three individuals in recognition of their tremendous impact during an unprecedented year. The recitation of the poem will air nationally on CBS and be featured in-stadium.

According to the NFL, the three captains were chosen because of their dedication and selfless commitment to helping others.

“We are honored to recognize these three individuals who represent the best in all of us,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. “During this incredibly challenging time in our lives, Trimaine, Suzie, and James have exemplified the essence of leadership, each in their own way. We are grateful for their commitment and proud to share their stories and recognize them during this special moment on Super Bowl Sunday.”

Serving the LA and Pasadena communities as the retention coordinator for the UCLA VIPS Program, Davis provides critical support in coordinating all diversity events and ongoing activities related to the recruitment and enrollment of transfer and first-year prospective, diverse students.

“I’m very fortunate to have the opportunity to work with a dynamic program,” he said. “There are a lot of outreach programs that do not see students from high school all the way through college. We stay with our students, even if they want an advanced degree.”

Amid the pandemic, Davis made it a priority to ensure his students and members of their households had devices and internet access to help bridge the digital divide. Not only did Davis secure hotspots, laptops and tablets for his students, but he hosted tech workshops for families to learn how to make use of the devices. Throughout his career, Davis has prioritized the academic success of Black students through his work with organizations like the CSU Northridge Black Male Initiative, San Diego State’s Student African American Brotherhood and Afrikan Student Union.

While at San Diego State University, Davis advised the Student African American Brotherhood, Afrikan Student Union, and consulted as an education specialist for holistic identity development for Black Student-Athletes.

While working at CSU Northridge, Davis served on the committee that launched CSUN’s Black Male Initiative, which ranks as one of the nation’s best support programs for African American students.

For his research on issues related to Black academic achievement, Davis has been featured on panels and has presented at conferences including the National Association of Student Personnel Administrators (NASPA), National Conference on Race and Ethnicity in American Higher Education (NCORE), College Board, Cal-SOAP, Urban League, and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP).

A Pittsburg, California, native, Davis is a longtime football fan, who played Pop Warner Football from the sixth through eighth grades, before playing in high school.

“Then a growth spurt hit, and I transferred over to basketball,” said Davis, who is a Warriors and 49ers fan. “There are so many life lessons from football, so many tangible lessons from working together and sacrificing for the greater good.”

Being on the basketball court at San Diego State University gave him a glimpse at being in the spotlight. But nothing compares to the stage he’s taking at the Super Bowl.

“I have a lot of jitters being out there on the field,” he said. “I’m just going to do my best and take a deep breath.”

