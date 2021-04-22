By Matthew Rodriguez

Pasadena Weekly Deputy Editor

Researchers from the UCLA School of Law’s Criminal Justice Program published a study breaking down the Pasadena Police Department budget and its use of overtime pay.

The study analyzed the publicly available financial records of the PPD from 2015 to 2019.

The five-page infographic is the second in the series of studies. The first analyzed the spending habits of the Culver City Police Department.

“This is the second in our series and we’re continuing to put out these briefs,” said Alicia Virani, director of the CJP at UCLA.

Virani and her team felt obligated to study the spending habits of law enforcement following the Black Lives Matter protests in the summer of 2020. Virani hopes that the study brings transparency and attention to information people want to know.

“There was this real clarion call around the country for people to reconsider all of the various ways in which police intervene in public life. Those calls were to defund the police, shift resources and shrink the impact of policing in communities.”

The city denounced the study calling it a “superficial analysis” and said it does not account for the overtime associated with the many events at the Rose Bowl.

“The study did not seek dialog, comment or clarification from the Pasadena Police Department which any independent academic study should do to validate its findings,” city spokesperson Lisa Derderian wrote in a statement.

The city provided a list of disputed claims in the study.

“We are not targeting any particular law enforcement agency,” said Virani. “Our impetus was the groundswell of requests for us to fundamentally reconsider the role of law enforcement. There are police agencies across the country that are making hugely significant cuts in their police department budgets and reallocating those dollars to things like services.”

One of the key findings of the study is the use of overtime pay by PPD. In 2019 PPD spent $8,937,198 on overtime alone almost a quarter of the budget for salaries and almost 10% of the overall budget.

“I don’t disagree that overtime will happen, but what we really want to look at is ‘Are the overtime expenditures similar across law enforcement departments?’” Virani said. “If they’re not, why is that the case?”

The study claims the PPD spends more on overtime pay than the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and the Los Angeles Police Department. It also argues that if Pasadena reduced its overtime budget to the same level as the LAPD, the city would save $4.6 million. The city disputed the claim saying that it uses overtime to maintain service levels since there are many department vacancies. It also claims overtime is cheaper than hiring new officers when considering “pension and other overhead costs.”

“We attempt to stay away from overtime,” said Lt. Bill Grisafe. “However, we also understand that police work doesn’t work on eight, 10 (nor) 12 1/2-hour shifts. We understand that there is going to be overtime as a part of this job. It would be naive to think that we’re not going to incur overtime because we know it’s part of the job.”

There are four categories for overtime pay: emergency, court, holiday and outside overtime. The two most common and expensive types are emergency and outside. According to the study, Pasadena spent $2 million on emergency overtime and was reimbursed for $2.5 million in outside overtime.

Emergency overtime is when an employee has to work past their clock out time or when they have to work on their day off. Outside overtime is contracted work for events such as UCLA games at the Rose Bowl and movie security jobs.

Grisafe said both are common claiming that oftentimes officers make a late arrest or conduct investigations past their clock out time and the events at the Rose Bowl or anything else require police officers present.

The study also highlighted five unnamed officers who received the most overtime pay. All but one made more in overtime pay than their base salary. The top earner was a police corporal with a little over $159,000 overtime pay compared to his base salary of about $107,500.

The department tries to spread the overtime pay around through a rotational basis, by ranking officers with the least amount of overtime hours and providing the assignments to the officer if they sign up for the assignment.

“It’s basically done on how many hours you have, if you have the fewest hours, you’ll be receiving that overtime position if you sign up for it,” Grisafe said.

Grisafe claimed that while the department tries to spread the overtime pay around on a rotational basis, there are a group of officers who want to work overtime and typically do get the overtime shifts.

“The study indicated there are people on that list who made a lot more in overtime than others,” he said. “Those are the ones who like working overtime… If they continue to sign up and nobody else signs up, then there’ll be the ones who are issued it. Generally, there is a cache of officers who love working overtime, and they’ll work the overtime.”

The study concluded with the researchers comparing the salary of Pasadena Unified School District teachers and the police. The city characterized the comparison as “misleading” and that the teachers were free to “negotiate wages, salaries and terms of employment with the school district.”

However, Virani claims the comparison was added to provide context on the priorities of our society as a whole. She questions why police officers are offered overtime pay but not teachers.

“The purpose is to really show, as a society, where our priorities are,” she said. “It’s really to generate a set of questions about what our priorities have been in this country for a long time. It’s not to say that the city of Pasadena derelict in not giving their teachers overtime.”