By Joe McHugh

Pasadena Weekly Contributing Writer

After a disappointing year in 2020, head coach Chip Kelly and the 3-4 Bruins are moving on to a new year. Kelly, entering his fifth year as the UCLA coach, only has 10 wins with the team in that time span.

So, entering the last year of his contract, Kelly’s position might be in jeopardy. But this year’s team could do damage in the Pac-12 this season and could be a dark horse to win the title.

This UCLA team has suffered minimal losses this year making their chemistry and maturity at the top of the pack in the Pac-12.

An integral piece of this puzzle is quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson. In five games for the Bruins last year, missing two games due to COVID-19 concerns, Thompson-Robinson played fairly well. He racked up 1,120 yards, with a 12-4 touchdown to interception ratio, and with an astounding average quarterback rating of 156.3 (quarterback rating measures the efficiency of a quarterback in a game).

With last year under his belt, Thompson-Robinson could have entered the NFL Draft this year but chose to stay with the Bruins for his final year at the school. With him and just about the entire offense staying another year, the experience of playing another year with each other could be a plus for the Bruins.

The only major member of the UCLA offense to leave was running back Demetric Felton Jr., who plays for the Cleveland Browns. He gathered a combined 154 touches for a total of 827 scrimmage yards and eight touchdowns. A tough loss for the Bruins, but one that is more manageable than hurtful for the 2021 team.

A crowded running back room no doubt, but there are two names who lead the pack who will be battling for the No. 1 spot, in Brittain Brown and Zach Charbonnet. These two are very similar in running style, very powerful and up-the-middle runners.

Starting with the UCLA Bruin of four years, Brown is the rightful next in line for the starting position. Last year, he totaled 543 yards and four touchdowns. After getting minimal action for the first four games of the season, Brown exploded in the last game against Stanford, ripping off 219 rushing yards on 29 carries. His progression coming into this year has been productive, earning him the No. 1 spot on the depth chart, but he will have to keep up the work to maintain it.

Breathing down his neck is the newly acquired Charbonnet, a prototype running back who transferred from the University of Michigan. He could make an impact for this UCLA roster. Charbonnet could impress the coaching staff enough to grab the starting role.

With an improved offensive line, the protection will be there for Brown, Charbonnet and Thompson-Robinson so they have the space to succeed.

The Bruins’ defense is mostly intact from last year. Last year, although they were poor against an opponent’s passing attack, the Bruins’ defensive unit kept the team in games until the very end. They were only outscored by 15 points by their opponents, and with the progression of the defense, they could improve. They led the Pac-12 in interceptions and sacks, so the defense can get things done. But with efficiency in question, the secondary needs to step up to defend against the Bruins’ biggest weakness.

With all that said, the Bruins still had one of the best defenses in the Pac-12 south, but with another year of maturity and experience, the Bruins could be a force in the Pac-12 yet again.

Opening the season with Hawaii at home, the Bruins have a tough matchup in the Rainbow Warriors. Head coach Todd Graham is a storied head coach who has led strong Arizona State University teams. Hawaii will be no pushover, but the Bruins could be primed for a good season.

UCLA vs. Hawaii

WHEN: 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28

WHERE: Rose Bowl Stadium, 1001 Rose Bowl Drive, Pasadena

COST: Tickets start at $19

INFO: 626-577-3100, rosebowlstadium.com