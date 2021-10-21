By Christina Fuoco-Karasinski

Pasadena Weekly Executive Editor

The UCLA Black Alumni Association is celebrating homecoming with a series of thought-provoking and charitable events.

The Black II Westwood Homecoming is in its third year, according to UCLA Black Alumni Association President Michelle Johnson.

“It is a branding effort to rally our alumni around homecoming,” she said. “This started before COVID. It models itself after the grandness with Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

“That was the impetus when we brought it together.”

The UCLA Black Alumni Association offers a week of events. On Monday, it started with the fall general meeting and open house. It served as an introduction to the organization.

The economics summit was Tuesday and Wednesday. It touched on social justice and equity for the Black community in general to bring greater awareness for the UCLA Black Alumni Association’s members and undergraduates. The first day it covered business, entrepreneurship and real estate. Wednesday touched on the economic state of Black America.

Thursday is the third installation of Black N Blue Panel Discussion, which is virtual, with John Ridley’s No Studios and No Boundaries. The discussion will center around the role of the Black community in policing.

“What we wanted to do with the panel was to take a look from people inside, from the African American law enforcement officers so we have a face and a story that goes with them, what the system looks like, what training looks like for them.

“This promises to be exciting.”

Friday night is the first of two live events. The Black II Westwood Homecoming Party at the Regency West will be held from 7 p.m. to midnight.

“We want to connect in the community,” she said. “The Regency West in Laimert Park is a hub for all-things Black in LA. We’ve partnered with the Regency West for that. We’ll have a DJ and it will be a relaxed night.”

Saturday the group will celebrate homecoming with a tailgate party from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Rose Bowl Stadium.

The events return to Zoom on Sunday with the Winston Doby Legacy Scholars Meet and Greet from 3 to 5 p.m. The UCLA Black Alumni Association has awarded scholarships since 2012 to incoming freshmen. The scholarships of $10,000 are for four years.

“It’s been, obviously, a wonderful help to some families,” Johnson said. “This event will be an opportunity to meet our current scholars and the ones in their second, third and fourth years. We want to share and celebrate them and what they’re doing.”

The UCLA Foundation granted a $1 million gift, which allowed the association to offer close to 50 scholarships to incoming students.

“For the UCLA Black Alumni Association, it’s not just important for UCLA, but for the greater community to align with each other.

“They are working strategically for the betterment and upliftment of our less fortunate communities. We’re providing the resources for our high-achieving students to go out and be the best they can be.

“For us, it’s a balancing act of providing the financial support to get them where they need to be. We’re, admittedly, more focused on scholarships. At the end of the day, raising money to give to students gives us a greater presence at UCLA.”

Black II Westwood Homecoming

uclablackalumni.org