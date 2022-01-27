By Pasadena Weekly Staff

Tyrone Friend has been hired as chief program officer at Union Station Homeless Services.

As a senior member of the organization’s executive team reporting directly to CEO Anne Miskey, he will work collaboratively with three other chief program officers in a shared leadership role.

Friend, alongside Alexis Boothby, Sarah Hoppmeyer and Raji Shivshanker, will continue to guide and expand the organization’s services throughout the San Gabriel Valley and into Northeast Los Angeles.

“We welcome Tyrone Friend as one of our new chief program officers,” Miskey said.

“To this vital shared leadership role, they bring years of experience, incredible wisdom and a passion for the work. This new shared model allows them to support one another and the ever-expanding work we are doing.”

In this new role, Friend will ensure the family system and the front-line staff provide excellent quality and culturally appropriate individualized services.

He will make sure staff are trained to provide trauma-informed care to any individual they are working with, as well utilize a housing-first model and true harm reduction approach.

With 12 years’ experience working with vulnerable populations, specifically those experiencing homelessness in Los Angeles County, Friend has served as prevention and aftercare program manager at Children’s Bureau of Southern California in South Central Los Angeles, and the youth coordinated entry system director. In addition, Friend is working on his doctorate in psychology.