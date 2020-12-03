A local treasure reopens amid uncertainty

By Frier McCollister

Last month, word had it that the legendary local favorite Twoheys was finally set to reopen at the former site of Carmine’s on Fair Oaks in South Pasadena.

The news was a welcome surprise in the midst of the pandemic and the phased restrictions, as well as their toll on the greater Los Angeles dining scene. After witnessing long-standing institutions like Pacific Dining Car and Jerry’s Deli sink beneath the dark waves of the pandemic, the recent rebirth of Twoheys seems like a stroke of divine grace.

A 43-year-old bastion of casual family dining—previously located on the border of Alhambra and Pasadena—Twoheys served generations of diners fixated on their iconic Stinko burgers and artisanal hot fudge sundaes. It’s been 18 months since the Alhambra location shuttered and though the new location was announced quickly thereafter, some locals had all but given up hope that the Stinko burger would ever live again.

Take a breath of relief and put a clothespin on your nose: Twoheys is back! Version 2.0 is firmly planted in this century. The old nostalgic dining room décor that featured model trains, cars and Route 66 memorabilia has been archived and replaced with a sparkling and sophisticated black-and-white tile motif.

“To honor the integrity of Twoheys, we really wanted to do it right,” said co-owner Tanya Christos. The reaction is either “wow” or “fabulous,” she added.

Designed with two outdoor patio seating areas, their capacity was expanded by necessity but with no less elegance. Built into a quadrant of the parking lot to accommodate the indoor seating ban, the expansion did not delay the projected opening, but it was accomplished at an additional cost of more than $20,000.

Christos revealed the frustration and confusion over the county’s pandemic restrictions in real time. It’s November 23, one day after the L.A. County Department of Health announced a minimum three-week cessation of outdoor dining, effective November 25.

“They keep telling us to implement all these safety procedures,” Christos said. “We added roofs over the patios and bought all these heaters. We’ve been investing in all of these resources and time and now we’re shut down.”

Imposed in the wake of rapidly rising COVID-19 case counts countywide, the ban was just the capper of a weekend of notifications that began with the 10 p.m. curfew on restaurant and bar activity, followed by a reduction of 50% outdoor capacity or an increase of distanced table spacing from 6 feet to 8 feet. Then on November 22, the threatened three-week ban on outdoor dining was mandated throughout the county.

After a soft opening on October 10, Twoheys formally opened on November 18 with a ribbon-cutting attended by Mayor Bob Joe of South Pasadena and much local fanfare. That’s seven days before the outdoor ban took effect. That’s also a newly hired front-of-house and server staff of 37 employees or roughly 80% of the new staff, who will be furloughed after just one week of employment—one day before Thanksgiving and a month before Christmas.

Christos is joined by her partners, her husband, Jim Christos, and her brother, Greg Mallis. Jim takes the lead at Foothill, the popular Pasadena bistro that opened in November 2018 and serves as a satellite outpost for the family business. It’s also provided a useful model for managing just this sort of unexpected pandemic pivot.

Twoheys has always been a family operation, starting when Jack Twohey opened the original location on Arroyo Parkway in Pasadena in 1943. Meanwhile, the Mallis-Christos clan found success with 14 Burger King franchises—including the last remnant of that empire, just up Fair Oaks in Pasadena—when they began talking to the scion Jerry Twohey about buying the operation in 1996-97, in lieu of any likely subsequent family succession. When they took over, the legacy they inherited became apparent quickly.

“People were very, very loyal,” Jim said. “It redefined what a ‘regular customer’ was.”

They encountered patrons who routinely had three meals a day at Twoheys.

Two of those regulars—Ed and Stella Armstrong of South Pasadena—were caught exiting after lunch in the new outdoor space. Tough customers? How did they find the new rendition?

“It exceeded our expectations. We loved the old place, but this is terrific.”

At about 3:25 p.m., Jim’s cellphone interrupts the conversation. The Pasadena Department of Health announced that Pasadena will not seek to enforce L.A. County’s three-week ban on outdoor dining. Although the ban will still affect Twoheys, it will still leave Foothill as an active lifeline, now tethered to its new sister in South Pas. It’s a modest but meaningful ray of hope.

Twoheys now has a full bar and a custom cocktail menu, featuring the Stinktini, named for the eponymous burger icon. It’s a distinctive gin martini glossed with fino sherry and tart pickle juice. One minor note to the mixologist: swap the olives for a cocktail onion garnish.

Consistent excellence was a hallmark of the old Twoheys and it is no different here. Chef Enrique Elias has helmed the kitchen for 23 years at Twoheys. He continues his service with his trusted co-executive chef Lalo Talamantes, a mere eight-year veteran here.

“We’re using local fresh ingredients. Everything is made from scratch,” Talamantes stressed.

The team determined to open with the full menu and will maintain that even as they reluctantly pivot to takeout and delivery service, in the near term.

By the way, at least 70% of the old menu survives. All the old favorites are here, conveniently flagged on the menu, as are a variety of vegetarian and vegan options. Besides the original Stinko burger ($7.95) and its fabled buttermilk-battered onion rings ($7.95), other old standbys remain, like Angus beef chili ($9.25); the Lindsey salad ($14.95) and the handcrafted meatloaf (17.95). Of course, it should go without saying that their famous sundaes ($6.95/ $8.95) are still the lynchpin of the soda fountain. The three housemade fudge toppings—bittersweet, milk chocolate and caramel—are also available by the jar to enjoy at home.

That said, Talamantes and Christos collaborated in devising new dishes for the menu. On the breakfast menu (served until 3 p.m.), they point toward such items as fried chicken and waffles ($14.75), short rib hash ($15.95), and avocado toast offered in vegetarian and vegan formats ($9.95/ $10.95), as well as with smoked salmon ($13.95). Looking for novelty on the lunch and dinner menus? Try the spicy black bean hummus ($8.95), the short rib melt ($17.95), the Kurobuta pork chop ($20.75) or roasted root vegetables ($16.95).

Though I would prefer to wax on with more lusciously detailed descriptions of the food, you should know you can’t go wrong here. And the family has more to say.

“It’s been a true labor of love,” she said. “We knew we were going to get here. One of the most gratifying moments for me was having my parents—Paul and Mary Ann Mallis—see this. They were so much a part of the legacy and tradition of Twoheys.”

What’s also important is actively supporting the return of this truly beloved local institution, now reopening in the midst of the latest wave of pandemic restrictions.

“This closure of our patio not only affects the economic welfare of our business but also our family, the families of our employees and all our vendors,” she said. “This is devastating to so many.”