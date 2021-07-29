By Pasadena Weekly Staff

USC Trojan Affiliates will participate in the annual “USC Day of SCervice” on Saturday, Aug. 7, supporting Foothill Unity Center, 790 W. Chestnut, Monrovia.

Community members are invited to contribute personal hygiene items, cleaning supplies and nonperishables to benefit families in need — especially those who have been affected during our recent period of uncertainty.

Items are collected at a drive-thru event at the Foothill Unity Center from 9 to 10:30 a.m. daily.

Community members wishing to participate can sign up at alumni.usc.edu/scervice.

Needed items include:

• Personal hygiene (travel and regular size): toothpaste, mouthwash, shampoo, body lotion, hand sanitizer, body wash or bar soap

• Cleaning supplies: liquid dish soap, laundry detergent, Pine Sol, Ajax or Comet

• Cleaning sprays: Windex, Lysol, etc., bleach, paper towels

• Nonperishables: canned meats, fruits, vegetables, cereal, granola bars, rice, pasta, potatoes, stuffing, soups, sauces, etc., pop top or pouch items, cookies, chips, ramen, Cup of Noodles (individual sizes)

For further information on dropping off items, contact Day of SCervice chair Terry Leahy at terry.leahy17@gmail.com.

USC Trojan Affiliates, a women’s organization located in the San Gabriel Valley, supports the University of Southern California and welcomes all interested women to attend its meetings and events.

All women, parents, alumni and friends of USC are encouraged to join. A woman does not need to be a graduate of USC to be a member of Trojan Affiliates. During normal times the group meets five times a year at various homes and locations within the San Gabriel Valley and hosts additional social and cultural events while raising needed scholarship funds for USC students. It supports 10 students who attended local San Gabriel Valley high schools.

USC Trojan Affiliates is in its sixth year of contributing money to its first scholarship endowment fund of $100,000, (now well over the initial funded amount) using these dollars to support its scholars. Money is also raised from selling unique USC products like jewelry, scarves, clothing, tablecloths, towels, aprons and handmade signs.

Members also volunteer at the Pasadena Showcase House to earn funds and participate in the USC Supper, “USC Day of SCervice,” USC Homecoming, Swim with Mike, San Marino Motor Classic and other programs to support the university and its students. It also has hosted a Holiday Boutique the past two years.

Community members interested in being a speaker at a Trojan Affiliates meeting, should contact program chair Jacqueline Goodman, at jtgoodman@aol.com.

Ann Palmer of Sierra Madre is serving in her first year as president. For information regarding membership, contact Trojan Affiliates membership chair Kandi Wopschall at wopschall@earthlink.net