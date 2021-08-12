By Annika Tomlin

Pasadena Weekly Staff Writer

The Tribeca Film Festival has had an outdoor element since its inception 20 years ago.

This year, the Tribeca Drive-In Summer Series returned, kicking off July 28. It runs through Aug. 26, thanks to the partnership of Tribeca Enterprises, DoorDash and Rémy Martin.

“Last summer when movie theaters were closed, we were thinking about how we could continue to bring movies to audiences,” said Tribeca Festival Director Cara Cusumano.

“The idea of drive-ins just felt like something that really worked in the moment and a great way to kind of celebrate the nostalgia of movies. We had such an overwhelming response last year that we decided to come back for year two.”

This year’s series blends a mix of classic movies celebrating milestone anniversaries such as “The Princess Diaries” ringing in 20 years and “Moana” celebrating its fifth anniversary, as well as a special trio of Robin Williams films and short films revolving around the closing of the Olympics and music.

“We wanted to have a selection of kind of modern classic films that people are always willing to rediscover and maybe share with the next generations and their families,” Cusumano said.

“There is one (film) that I am excited about, and it’s called ‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’ which is a film that is launching here at the drive-in and you can’t see anywhere else yet. It’s about a teenage boy who dreams of becoming a drag queen in his high school. It’s just really joyful and fun and funny and I think everyone will enjoy that kind of special moment of seeing that for the first time outside.”

The movies are shown on an LED screen for a maximum of 500 cars at the Rose Bowl Stadium. Tickets are $30 per car and are available at tribecafilm.com.

“(Rose Bowl Stadium) is such an iconic space and it has a really dramatic, beautiful presentation,” she said.

“Being able to bring in these LED screens and show movies all day with that as the backdrop amplifies the experience of seeing a movie at a drive-in. It really brings back that nostalgic atmosphere of a classic drive-in movie.”

The 2021 Tribeca Drive-In series schedule includes:

• Wednesday, Aug. 18: “The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert,” 5:30 p.m.; “Mad Max: Fury Road,” 8:30 p.m.

• Thursday, Aug. 19: “Grease,” 5 p.m.; “Get Out,” 8:30 p.m.

• Friday, Aug. 20: “Mars Attacks!,” 5:30 p.m.; “Saturday Night Fever,” 8:30 p.m.

• Saturday, Aug. 21: “Moana,” 2 p.m.; “AI,” 5 p.m.; “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie,” 8:30 p.m.

• Sunday, Aug. 22: “Willow,” 1 p.m.; “Close Encounters of the Third Kind,” 5 p.m.; “The Big Lebowski,” 8:30 p.m.

• Wednesday, Aug. 25: Mix Tape: Music Shorts, 6:30 p.m.; “Fame,” 8:30 p.m.

• Thursday, Aug. 26: “Little Shop of Horrors,” 5:30 p.m.; “Dreamgirls,” 8:30 p.m.

“On our final weekend (starting) Aug. 25, we’re doing a music-themed program from this year’s festival along with a whole bunch of music movies like ‘Fame,’ ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ and ‘Dream Girls,’ Cusumano said.

“We tried to find some fun themes to play to but to generally have it be those evergreen films that remind us why we love to see movies on the big screen.”

Some of Cusumano’s top movies that she is looking forward to seeing at the drive-in include “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie” that will make a world premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Sept. 17 and “Mars Attacks!” because it is “something that feels like an homage to those classic sci-fi movies and Tim Burton that always play really well in that context.”

“(Aug. 19) we have ‘Get Out,’ which is just a personal favorite and again something that just feels like seeing it at the drive-in will be totally different than seeing it at home or in a movie theater,” Cusumano said.

Tribeca Drive-In Summer Series

WHEN: Various times Wednesday, Aug. 18, to Sunday, Aug. 22, and Wednesday, Aug. 25, to Thursday, Aug. 26

WHERE: Rose Bowl Stadium, 1001 Rose Bowl Drive

COST: $30 per vehicle

INFO: tribecafilm.com