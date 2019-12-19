JAZZ AT LINCOLN CENTER ORCHESTRA WITH WYNTON MARSALIS, Big Band Holidays II (Blue Engine): 4

A throwback to the days of supper clubs, danceable jazz and big orchestras, this sequel to 2015’s holiday release from the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis is impeccably arranged and produced, but is most interesting when backing vocalists. A previously unreleased solo rendition of “O Tannenbaum” by Aretha Franklin is attention-grabbing (the soul queen was an underrated pianist), but it’s the dependably superb Catherine Russell, who sings on three tracks (including Steve Allen’s lightly swinging “Cool Yule”), who really sparks things to life. jazz.org

KRISTIN KORB, That Time of Year (Storyville): 4

Part of First Aid Kit’s Americana-folk-rock circle in Sweden, Lindell builds on the retro rock and soul elements of his 2017 EP “Little Less Blue” with this full-length debut. Lead single “Stormy Waters” recounts his “shipwrecked” emotional response to a Swedish record label’s dismissal of initial demos; the rejected songs comprise the rest of this agreeable if unchallenging set. He’s no Van Morrison but Lindell’s delivery’s easy on the ears, and if you share his taste for Stax-era soul and ’60s-’70s rock, cue up “Whatever Happens” and the octave-spanning “Momentary Love.” jesperlindell.com

LOS LOBOS, Llegó Navidad (Rhino): 4

Arguably the most original holiday release of 2019, this 12-track collection from East LA’s revered lions arose from researching traditionals from Central, North and South America, which yielded an initial list of 150 songs. Moving and musically engaging, it ranges from the son jarocho call-and-response of “La Rama” to the Tex-Mex cheer of Freddy Fender’s “It’s Christmas Time in Texas,” the joyful low-rider groove of “¿Dónde Está Santa Claus?” and Willie Colón and Héctor Lavoe’s Carnaval-inspired “La Murga.” David Hidalgo and Louie Perez’s “Christmas and You,” set to a swoony ’50s R&B beat, sweetly reminds of the season’s family ties. loslobos.org

THE MCCRARY SISTERS, A Very McCrary Christmas (Rounder): 3½

Long a secret weapon on other artists’ recordings, sisters Ann, Alfreda, Deborah and Regina McCrary deliver traditional hymns in gospel, jazz, R&B and Southern soul arrangements, with guest contributions from Shirley Caesar, Jerry Douglas, Alison Krauss, Buddy Miller and Keb’ Mo’. “Go Tell It on the Mountain” incorporates a percussion sample from the Staple Singers’ “Respect Yourself,” while the grooves and joyful harmonies of “Children Go Where I Send Thee,” “Away in a Manger,” “Jesus, Oh What a Wonderful Child” and “No Room at the Inn” invite communal connection. mccrarysisters.com

IDINA MENZEL, Christmas: A Season of Love (Decca): 3½

In contrast to 2014’s “Holiday Wishes,” the Tony Award-winning actress and “Frozen” vocalist stretches out a bit, focusing on material with inclusive messages while elegant production and guests Billy Porter and Ariana Grande add show-biz sparkle. Pop standards “Christmas Time is Here” and a swoony “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” (featuring actor husband Aaron Lohr) bracket the Ladino-sung, Hanukkah-celebrating “Ocho Kandelikas,” while Menzel’s “come as you are” ballad “At This Table” (co-written with Jonas Myrin) and signature tune “Seasons of Love” from Jonathan Larson’s musical “Rent” provide Menzel intimate moments to vary her high-wattage delivery and emphasize the holiday’s inclusive spirit. Idinamenzel.com

KEB’ MO’, Moonlight, Mistletoe & You (Concord): 3

Mingling blues, jazz and midcentury pop styles, the LA-raised, Grammy-winning bluesman born Kevin Moore balances standards with feel-good originals like the humorous “Christmas is Annoying” and “Better Everyday” (whose “find more peace, make more love” message works year-round). Moore’s easy-grooving approach is most successful with Theodore Edwards’ “Santa Claus Santa Claus,” Charley Jordan’s pre-WWII acoustic blues “Santa Claus Blues,” and Koko Taylor’s “Merry, Merry Christmas,” although the latter’s ’80s-sounding thrum is jarring. The overall effect is overly smooth, but Moore’s heartfelt positivity will likely engage listeners. kebmo.com

NE-YO, Another Kind of Christmas (Capitol): 3½

The stylish R&B hit-maker applies his polished croon to modern Christmas classics, notably Marvin Gaye’s “I Want to Come Home for Christmas” and Donny Hathaway’s “This Christmas,” plus sleek treatments of the Charles Brown-immortalized “Merry Christmas Baby” and Mel Tormé’s “The Christmas Song.” Producer Darhyl Camper’s “Talk About It” nods to family holiday dramas, while ceding the microphone to vocalists Candice Boyd (“Carol of the Bells”) and RaVaughn (“Someday at Christmas”) broadens the album’s variety. Neyothegentleman.com

PUSS N BOOTS, Faulkner County

(Blue Note): 3

“Shake your Christmas butt/ ’Til your cranky goes away/ …Eat shit, commercial smut/ Today’s Santa’s birthday”: Sasha Dobson, Norah Jones and Catherine Popper take an irreverent view of holiday proceedings with Popper’s “Christmas Butt,” the centerpiece of this slyly charming five-track EP. The eclectic trio’s collaboratively composed “Christmas All Over Again” sways to a country-jazz beat behind Jones’ sultry lead vocal, while the silken shimmy of their three-part harmonies during a live “Silent Night” hints at the camaraderie of their annual Christmas concerts. Pussnbootsmusic.com

VARIOUS ARTISTS, A Dualtone Christmas

(Dualtone): 2½

Eight tracks of Americana, folk and indie-pop from Kathleen Edwards, Delta Spirit, Ivan & Alyosha, Amos Lee, the Lone Bellow, Mt. Joy, Langhorne Slim (a rollicking “Deck the Halls [With Boughs of Holly]”) and Wild Child. Less glossy than bigger-budget commercial releases, its charm is rooted in the low-key humanity emblemized by Edwards’ “It’s Christmastime (Let’s Just Survive)” and Lee’s soulful “Holiday Song” (“Alone my peace will start with me/ I want it for my family”). dualtone.bandcamp.com/album/a-dualtone-christmas

VARIOUS ARTISTS, This Warm December: A Brushfire Holiday, Volume 3

(Brushfire): 2½

“Shake your Christmas butt/ ’Til your cranky goes away/ …Eat shit, commercial smut/ Today’s Santa’s birthday”: Sasha Dobson, Norah Jones and Catherine Popper take an irreverent view of holiday proceedings with Popper’s “Christmas Butt,” the centerpiece of this slyly charming five-track EP. The eclectic trio’s collaboratively composed “Christmas All Over Again” sways to a country-jazz beat behind Jones’ sultry lead vocal, while the silken shimmy of their three-part harmonies during a live “Silent Night” hints at the camaraderie of their annual Christmas concerts. Pussnbootsmusic.com