KWAKU ASANTE, honeycomb (E&M): ****

The North London R&B songwriter’s slurry baritone and velvety grooves make this six-track EP an ear-friendly tease. Romance and the search for clarity are dominant themes, from the rubbery “AWOL” through yearning closer “The End” (“I want to give you all the world/ Along with my last name”). Asante’s vocals are warmly enticing, but it’s his arrangements and Dan Holloway’s dynamic production that distinguish these tracks, particularly funk-ribbed single “Molasses” and the melodic evocation of ’70s soul of the hooky “Primrose.” More, please. metropolismusic.com/artists/kwaku-asante/

THE REVELERS, At the End of the River (Au Bout de la Rivière) (Revelers Records): ***

Live, this Grammy-nominated southwestern Louisiana sextet performs Cajun, country, swamp pop and zydeco standards plus originals reflecting their influences. Their fifth album likewise mirrors that deep cultural heritage with its mix of bluesy waltzes, rowdy swamp rockers, and romantic French ballads and dances. There’s a laid-back earthiness to their sound that distinguishes them from New Orleans counterparts, and guitarist Chas Justus, accordionist Blake Miller and soulful saxophonist Chris Miller shine during the lighthearted title track, “Please Please, Like We Did Last Summer,” and two-stepper “She’s a Woman.” revelersband.com

HARRY CONNICK JR., True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter (Verve): ****

“Anything Goes,” “In the Still of the Night” and “Just One of Those Things” are among the expected Cole Porter hits receiving elegant big-band treatment in Connick’s discerningly arranged tribute to the iconic composer. Less expected: a deliciously sultry rendition of “All of You,” a lively romp through “I Love Paris” that gains momentum from a host of instrumental solos, and “Mind If I Make Love to You” and “True Love” from the 1956 Bing Crosby-Grace Kelly-Frank Sinatra film “High Society.” Connick is in fine, supple vocal form, and this tastefully produced set is an engaging reminder of what a masterful pianist and arranger he is. harryconnickjr.com

P.P. ARNOLD, The New Adventures of … P.P. Arnold (earMUSIC): ***

After singing in her family’s gospel band and with Ike & Tina Turner, the native Angeleno found success as a solo artist and actor in late 1960s-’70s England. This 15-track collaboration with Paul Weller guitarist Steve Cradock, begun in the late ’90s, balances soul originals like “Hold on to Your Dreams” with Arnold’s full-throated interpretations of material by the likes of Sandy Denny, Bob Dylan (a percussive rap of “The Last Thoughts of Woody Guthrie”), Mike Nesmith, and Weller, and resurrects the rhythmic feel and production warmth of Arnold’s early recordings. pparnold.com