VARIOUS ARTISTS, If You’re Going to the City: A Tribute to Mose Allison

(Fat Possum): ***½

Jazz-blues composer Mose Allison receives lovingly eclectic tribute from daughter Amy Allison, Jackson Browne, Ben Harper & Charlie Musselwhite, Taj Mahal, a sublime Bonnie Raitt and Loudon Wainwright on a compilation discerningly produced by Sheldon Gomberg and Don Heffington. Fiona Apple (a snappy “Your Molecular Structure”) and Iggy Pop (the do-as-I-say-not-as-I-do title track) seem to particularly relish Allison’s wit, as rich as his melodies. Brothers Dave and Phil Alvin replace his crisp keyboard figures with stinging guitar leads (“Wild Man on the Loose”), while Anything Mose! with vocalist Richard Julian distill the weary soul of “The Way of the World” into late-night piano balladry. moseallison.com, fatpossum.com

LAKOU MIZIK, HaitiaNola

(Cumbancha): ****

A joyful celebration of the musical and historical ties binding Haiti and New Orleans, with soulful Haitian collective Lakou Mizik joined by a who’s who of Crescent City players, including Preservation Jazz Hall Band, Leyla McCalla, Cyril Neville, Trombone Shorty, and Tank & the Bangas frontwoman Tarriona Ball. Rasin percussion and horns accent dynamic arrangements, and Nadine Remy’s angelic vocal’s centerstage (backed by Belony Beniste’s accordion and Jon Cleary’s Professor Longhair-evoking piano) for “La Fanmi.” Call-and-response vocals are similarly showcased during “Loumandja” and “Iko Kreyòl,” an infectious redo of “Iko Iko” featuring Arcade Fire’s Haitian-born Régine Chassagne and husband Win Butler. lakoumizik.com

LILY KERSHAW, Arcadia

(Little Red/Nettwerk): ***

The LA songwriter’s melancholy, bell-like vocal tones are offset by rippling organ arpeggios, digital percussion, synth and harpsichord, grounding melodic folk prettiness in textural friction. That’s needed in a cycle of moody songs about love’s promise and uncertainty. Acoustic guitar warms tracks like the Mamas & the Papas-style “Here’s to Us” and the shivery “The Sea” (“Wild, awake, and uneasy/ Pulling me down to release me”), but Kershaw’s sultry delivery of standouts like “Always & Forever” (“In the darkness I feel holy”) supply its own heat. lilykershaw.com

CHARLIE PARR, Charlie Parr

(Red House): ***

The Minnesota country blues guitarist introduces new tunes alongside fresh takes on old audience favorites, in what he’s presenting as another stage of musical evolution, with only the slap-happy “Jubilee” representing the gospel of early recordings. “On Stealing a Sailboat” is strongly reminiscent of Chris Smither’s style and humor, while bluegrass fingerpicking brightens the originally mournful “Annie Melton,” reprised from 2002’s “Criminals and Sinners,” and harmonica intensifies the jaunty riff of “Asa Jones’ Blues.” RIYL Smither, Mississippi John Hurt. At the Satellite in Silver Lake with Sam Morrow and Mara Connor Thursday, Dec. 5. charlieparr.com