VARIOUS ARTISTS, Blanket the

Homeless (Mickelson): ***

A musically diverse and satisfying compilation from San Francisco artists striving to help the city’s burgeoning homeless population, the latest in a series of Robin Williams-inspired actions that have funneled blankets, socks, food and necessary supplies to those in dire need. Fantastic Negrito’s magnetic “Working Poor” was previously heard on his Grammy-winning “The Last Days of Oakland” album, but the remaining 14 tracks of blues, folk, psychedelic rock and soul are new and also relevant, with standout contributions from Tim Bluhm, Mad Tom of Bedlam, Stone Foxes and Goodnight, Texas. Blanketthehomeless.org

GRACE POTTER, Daylight

(GEP/Fantasy): ***

Reteamed with “Midnight” producer/life partner Eric Valentine, the Vermont rocker’s in righteously revealing vocal and songwriting form, from opening single “Love is Love” (“I never said I was a saint/ I never said I’d be your savior”) through the titular rocker. Valentine’s production gets too slick, but harmonies from Lucius’ Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig add luster to four tracks, and once Potter hits her triumphant groove — with joyous love anthem “Every Heartbeat,” the Band-style “Shout It Out” and wrenching piano ballad “Release” (“I release you from holding onto the bridge I burned”) — it’s hard not to hope there’s more where this came from. gracepotter.com

MICHAEL KIWANUKA,

Kiwanuka (Polydor): ***½

This may not be the UK soul-folk troubadour’s “What’s Going On?,” but it does feel like the musical statement he’s been working toward since 2012’s “Home Again.” Marvin Gaye’s legacy’s evident from the opening lines of “You Ain’t the Problem,” even as Kiwanuka reaches for 21st-century tropes and musical tools to tell ’60s-shadowed stories. Existential restlessness haunts tracks like “Solid Ground” and “Hero” (“We all get told to go along/ Oh, we know it’s all for show”), along with a persistent belief in love and higher power stirringly expressed in “I’ve Been Dazed” and “Light,” buoyed by orchestral strings, synths, and call-and-response harmonies. michaelkiwanuka.com

LEIF VOLLEBEKK, New Ways

(Secret City): ****

The poetic Canadian composer deepens grooves and strips his instrumental palette to piano, bass, percussion, and tasteful washes of guitar and violin for this soulful rumination on love. 2017’s Juno-nominated “Twin Solitude” was similarly permeated by rain-smeared windows, open roads and wide expanses traveled, but there are more intimate distances here too, and more rhythmic shifts between Vollebekk’s exultant discoveries and shattered confessions. Highlights: the slow-building “Transatlantic Flight,” “I’m Not Your Lover,” teasing “Wait a While” (“Every hair on your arm, I will raise it”). RIYL Ray LaMontagne, Sampha, Jeff Buckley. leifvollebekk.com