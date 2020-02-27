HOT CLUB OF LA, Cinema Swing

(indie release): ***½

Since late 2011, this Westside ensemble has improbably built up a loyal audience with a Monday night residency at Culver City’s hole-in-the-wall Cinema Bar performing their eclectic brand of gypsy jazz. The rhythmic joie de vivre and musicianship that makes their shows worth the drive from Pasadena animates their second album, a mood-brightening mix of original compositions, Django Reinhardt chestnuts, and a caffeinated take on the Turner Layton-Henry Creamer standard “After You’ve Gone.” Don’t be surprised to find your feet tapping along. Release show at Ruskin Theatre in Santa Monica Thursday, March 5. hotclubofla.com

KYSHONA, Listen (Tone Tree): ***

Kyshona Armstrong may no longer be a full-time music therapist, but empowerment and healing remain the Nashville-based singer-songwriter’s thematic focus. That sometimes yields lyrics resembling memes, but she and her sympatico band express the gospel simplicity of her words with richer feeling as she owns consequences of personal choices. Recorded with Alabama Shakes producer Andrija Tokic, rootsy R&B tracks such as “Listen,” “Marching On,” “Fear” (“Call it by its name”) and “More in Common” (“…than what tears us apart”) offer rallying cries to fans searching for hope and solidarity. kyshona.com

MOSES BOYD, Dark Matter

(Exodus): ****

The 28-year-old producer/drummer/London jazz scene stalwart’s provocative, heavily textured solo album imaginatively fuses jazz, Afrobeat, grime, electro-pop, ambient rock, West Indies rhythms and sticky grooves. “Y.O.Y.O.” thrums with Afrobeat, street hustle, and Artie Zaitz’s sleek guitar figures; Poppy Ajudha’s vocal floats above dance-floor banger “Shades of You” like an electric ghost; Nigerian-born rapper Obongjayar’s rough grit cuts the squawking sax and surreality of “Dancing in the Dark”; and setpiece “2 Far Gone” frames Ezra Collective keyboardist Joe Armon-Jones’ dazzling jazz chops with almost hypnotic loops of futuristic beats and vocals. A rewarding outing. Mosesboyd.co.uk

ARTISTS FOR PEACE AND JUSTICE, Let the Rhythm Lead: Haiti Song Summit Vol. 1 (Arts Music): ****

A stirring collaboration featuring Jackson Browne, Malian guitarist Habib Koité, Jenny Lewis, flamenco guitarist Raúl Rodríguez, The Head and the Heart’s Jonathan Russell, Jonathan Wilson, and members of versatile Haitian roots band Lakou Mizik. Recording under Artists for Peace and Justice’s banner, the fluid mix of rhythms, languages and instruments is unified by messages of peace and community. An adaptation of traditional Haitian vodou song “Lapé, Lanmou” transcends borders with a full company of artists exchanging solos and choral responses, while Russell’s high, eerie harmony elevates Browne’s hopeful “Love is Love.” Other highlights: Russell’s “Saving Grace,” Rodríguez’s beautifully played “El Viajero.” apjnow.org