PI JACOBS, Two Truths and a Lie

(Traviana): ***½

Female characters both fictional and real deliver insightful observations throughout the La Tuna Canyon resident’s new album, which offers a broader platform for the empathetic worldview that animates her songwriting. Banjoist/Dobroist Adam Hall, bassist Zack Hall and drummer Butch Norton’s earthy arrangements cradle Jacobs’ guitar and warm, expressive voice as she shifts from bluesy single “Rearview” to country-rocker “No Sin to Be Poor” (imagine this sung by ’90s-era Patty Loveless), sly midtempo protest “First Thing Tomorrow,” and the resonant “Waitress Blues” (“We all prostitute ourselves and nobody is free”). At Love Song in Downtown LA March 14. Pijacobs.com

SUNNY JAIN, Wild Wild East

(Smithsonian Folkways): ***

Structured around the conviction that “the immigrant is the current-day cowboy or cowgirl,” the Indian-American jazz drummer/dhol player and Red Baraat bandleader teams with LA rapper Haseeb and soulful vocalists Aditya Prakash and Ganavya for a thoughtful, sonically intriguing journey threaded with elements of spaghetti Westerns, Bollywood, surf rock, jazz fusion, and classical Indian music. The title track’s sparked by thrumming percussion and Ganavya’s piercing ululations; elsewhere, her soothing tones rescue the hard-strummed “Hai Apna Dil to Aawara” from Western kitsch. Other highlights: haunting instrumental “Tumse Lagi Lagan,” “Red, Brown, Black” (“Identity crisis/ Tell me what the price is/ I love my country/ But they’re tellin’ me I’m ISIS”). sunnyjain.com

SONNY LANDRETH, Blacktop Run

(Mascot/Provogue): ***½

A welcome return from Louisiana’s master “slydeco” guitarist, reunited with RS Field, who co-produced with Landreth and Tony Daigle. Landreth stretches beyond his trademark sound — fierce, zydeco-infused blues-rock —dipping into prog-rock (setpiece instrumental “Groovy Goddess”), country (the title track) and gentle introspection (“Something Grand,” enhanced by Steve Conn’s intuitive keyboard work). Unifying themes of quests resolve satisfyingly with forward-looking closer “Wilds of Wonder”: “From the ancient ice melting away/ To the burning forests you fight to save/ Still make room in your pack for hope.” sonnylandreth.com

MICHAEL DOUCET, Lâcher Prise

(Compass): ****

Just in time for Fat Tuesday, the Grammy-winning fiddler and BeauSoleil frontman arrives with a youthful new band and vibrant southwestern Louisiana — not necessarily Cajun — music that sounds greasier than anything he’s done in years. Solo, Doucet seems recharged. A rocking redo of Boozoo Chavis’ “Lula Lula Don’t You Don’t Go to Bingo,” the atmospheric “Walking on a Mardi Gras Day” (co-written with Susan Werner), the Turtle Island Quartet collaboration “Cajun Gypsy,” and Bobby Charles’ dreamy “He’s Got All the Whiskey” collectively declare that, despite floods, heartbreak and power-mongers, daily life still provides cause for celebration. Compassrecords.com