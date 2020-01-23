ES AMAZONES D’AFRIQUE,

Amazones Power (Real World)***½

The multigenerational, pan-African collective confronts misogyny, forced marriage, FGM and other violence against women throughout their second stylistically varied set. Co-founder Mamani Keïta returns from 2017’s “Republique Amazone,” as does fellow Malian diva Rokia Koné (occasionally recalling the late Khaira Arby). Women asserting their right to be heard in diverse, dynamic ways is compelling, though the album’s less musically compelling than its predecessor. Highlights: Keïta’s “Love,” Koné’s “Queens,” Guinean artist Niaruiu’s hallucinogenic “Heavy” (with Boy Fall and Jon Grace from Parisian combo Nyoko Bokbae saluting female elders), throaty Algerian singer Nacera Ouali Mesbah’s determined “Rebels” (“We want to live free”). realworldrecords.com

JIM AND SUSIE MALCOLM,

The Berries (Beltane): ***

A discerning collection of folk balladry composed by the likes of Ewan MacColl, Jean Redpath, and 18th-century poets Robert Burns and Robert Tannahill. Acoustic fans will likely savor Malcolm’s pristine guitar playing and the Scottish troubadour’s soothing vocal warmth, though the sweetening effect created by wife Susie’s clear harmonies glosses working-class characters and struggles such as Hamish Henderson’s “John Maclean’s March,” about the imprisoned WWI socialist’s homecoming. Other highlights: Belle Stewart’s harmonica-embellished “The Berry Fields o’ Blair,” the travellers’ anthem “The Twa Gadgies.” At Caltech’s Beckman Institute Auditorium Friday, Jan. 24. JimMalcolm.com

DEVON GILFILLIAN, Black Hole

Rainbow (Capitol): ***

Slick production makes this an ear-friendly showcase, though it also muffles some of the edgy charisma that distinguishes the southeast Pennsylvania native’s live performances and self-titled 2016 EP. Gilfillian’s emotive baritone reflects an affinity for Al Green and Otis Redding; guitar riffs and stylized harmonies also evoke ’70s soul (“Stay a Little Longer”), but strong hooks aren’t always framed by equally memorable songs. Highlights: the rocking “Unchained,” “Lonely” (“Out of ashes comes the start of something new”), “Full Disclosure.” Devongilfillian.com

TERRY ALLEN & THE PANHANDLE MYSTERY BAND, Just Like Moby Dick (Paradise of Bachelors): ***½

Despite the leviathan title, the venerated Texas artist’s steel-polished melodies conjure tequila nights, desert vistas and psychedelic illuminations. It’s a mordant, sharply etched, thought-provoking ramble through love, war, natural disasters, dead friends, vampires, pirates, and Houdini’s search for ghosts he didn’t believe, with convivial contributions from wife/collaborator Jo Harvey Allen, guitarist/co-producer Charlie Sexton, Dobroist Lloyd Maines, and sultry vocalist Shannon McNally. Highlights: “Death of the Last Stripper” (co-written with Allen and Dave Alvin), gracious waltz “All That’s Left is Fare-Thee-Well” (co-written with Sexton and Joe Ely), and “Sailin’ on Through” (“The highway’s a snake/ Hard as a habit/ Gone bad is to break”). At Zebulon in Silverlake Feb. 15-16.terryallen.bandcamp.com, terryallenartmusic.com