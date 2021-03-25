By Pasadena Weekly Staff

The Pasadena Tournament of Roses recently unveiled an official Little Free Library in celebration of Read Across America Day. The replica of Tournament House, the headquarters to the Rose Parade and Rose Bowl Game, is filled with books for the community to enjoy and provides a space for book-sharing.

“Little Free Library’s mission is to be a catalyst for building community, inspiring readers and expanding book access for all. We do that through a network of volunteers across the globe,” explained Greig Metzger, Little Free Library executive director.

“We are excited to work with the Pasadena Tournament of Roses volunteers as they help share books across the community’s Little Free Libraries and thrilled by the custom Tournament House replica Little Free Library that will be an impactful addition to our network.”

In addition, volunteer members will be stocking other Little Free Library boxes across Pasadena with books donated by Literati, a subscription book club company that curates books for all ages. In February, the Tournament of Roses was able to get 10,000 books into the hands of local children (ages 5 to 12) thanks to the generous donation by Literati.

“Literati is passionate about increasing early childhood literacy. Thanks to partners like The Pasadena Tournament of Roses and Little Free Library, so many families in Pasadena will have access to vibrant kids books,” said Vanessa Castañeda, Literati’s director of philanthropy.

“When a child learns how to read, they unlock their potential to learn how to do anything.”

Another way the Tournament of Roses is honoring Read Across America Day, a handful of the 935 volunteer members will serve as virtual guest readers to students throughout the Pasadena Unified School District and community organizations.

Known for the Rose Parade and Rose Bowl Game, the famed Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association may entertain the world once a year, but the organization prides itself in giving back to the community all year.

“As our country and community emerge from this pandemic, perhaps on the minds of many is the recognition of the importance of literacy and reading,” said the Tournament of Roses President Bob Miller.

“The association’s Little Free Library — carefully, skillfully and lovingly built by Kevin Sommerfield, the husband of Executive Committee Vice President Terry Madigan — is a small but mighty reminder of the importance of reading to learn, have fun and enjoy daily peace of mind.”