By Christina Fuoco-Karasinski

Pasadena Weekly Executive Editor

The Pasadena Tournament of Roses has unveiled the 20 bands that will march in the Rose Parade on Jan. 1.

The 2022 parade will feature participants originally slated for the 2021 parade. Bands have kicked off their fundraising activities and continue to receive community support for their trip to the 133rd Rose Parade presented by Honda, themed “Dream. Believe. Achieve.”

The bands will travel to Pasadena from across the United States and around the world, including Italy, Japan, Panama and Sweden. Thousands of performers will march down Colorado Boulevard on New Year’s Day, each with their own unique story. The 2022 Rose Parade will host eight new bands and several bands that have been parade mainstays for decades.

For details on the bands, visit tournamentofroses.com.

Bands are selected by volunteer members of the Tournament of Roses based on a variety of criteria including musicianship, marching ability and entertainment or special interest value.

Two bands will be added to the lineup when the universities participating in the 108th Rose Bowl Game are determined in December.

The bands participating are listed below, alphabetically.

• Arcadia Apache Marching Band and Color Guard, Arcadia, California

• Banda de Musica La Primavera, Panama

• Bands of America Honor Band, United States

• Downingtown Blue and Gold Marching Band, Downingtown, Pennsylvania

• Georgia State University Panther Band, Atlanta

• Gibson County Tennessee Mass Band, Dyer, Tennessee

• Hebron Marching Band, Carrollton, Texas

• Homewood Patriot Band, Homewood, Alabama

• Los Angeles Unified School District, All-District High School Honor Band

• Mira Mesa High School “Sapphire Sound” Marching Band and Color Guard, San Diego

• O’Fallon Township High School Marching Panthers, O’Fallon, Illinois

• Pasadena City College, Tournament of Roses Honor Band and Herald Trumpets

• Pride of Broken Arrow, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma

• Royal Swedish Cadet Band, Sweden

• The Salvation Army Tournament of Roses Band, Los Angeles

• St. Ursula Eichi Sendai Honor Band, Japan

• Tennessee State University Aristocrat of Bands, Nashville

• Triuggio Marching Band, Italy

• U.S. Marine Corps West Coast Composite Band

• MCRD, San Diego and Camp Pendleton

• Waukee Warrior Regiment, Waukee, Iowa

Bands that would like to participate in the 2023 Rose Parade are encouraged to apply through an online application, available on the Tournament of Roses website, tournamentofroses.com.