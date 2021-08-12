By Matthew Rodriguez

Pasadena Weekly Deputy Editor

The Pasadena Tournament of Roses filed an opposition Aug. 6 disputing the City of Pasadena’s request for the federal court to award its attorneys’ fees.

The city seeks to recoup the $400,000 of taxpayer’s money. The tournament claims that the $400,000 figure is “excessive for a case that never even went to trial.” It also argues that because the city did not prevail in the case its request should be denied.

“We agree that it is unfortunate that taxpayer dollars have been needlessly spent,” wrote the tournament in a statement. “This could have all been avoided had the city not claimed ownership of our trademarks in the first place or refused our numerous requests to meet to resolve the issue.”

The tournament contends that because the city did not outright win the case it could not be labeled the prevailing party and thus be awarded attorneys’ fees.

“Our agreement with the city provides that the losing side pays the other’s attorneys’ fees only if the other side ‘substantially prevails,’” wrote the tournament. “As the city did not prevail on the merits it cannot be considered the ‘prevailing party’ under the rules.”

The tournament said the case involved two main issues: trademarks and the use of the force majeure clause.

The tournament sought to stop the city from claiming it co-owned the rights of the Rose Bowl Game and associated trademarks. During court proceedings, the city conceded the trademark issue and accepted that the tournament had sole rights to the “trademarks associated with the Rose Bowl Game.”

On the force majeure issue, the tournament contends that because the court declined to rule on the matter because it would be premature to speculate if another force majeure would occur. Force majeure refers to a clause that is found in most contracts to remove liability for unavoidable catastrophes — commonly referred to as an “act of God.”

“The claim is not ripe for adjudication and not appropriate for declaratory relief at this juncture,” wrote U.S. District Judge Andre Birotte.

The court contended that the dispute would need to wait for another force majeure event to be resolved. In the statement, the tournament said that it hopes another force majeure event never occurs.

The city continues to claim that it prevailed in the lawsuit.

Birotte granted six city motions and dismissed the tournament’s claims of trademark infringement, unfair competition, false association, false endorsement, false designation of origin and false advertising.