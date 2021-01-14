Denny Dormody helps people grieve

By Matthew Rodriguez

In his 20-year career, Denny Dormody has buried 3,200 people.

“Sometimes we do three or four a week—I’ve done sometimes three in a day,” said Dormody a funeral director at Mountain View Mortuary. “Over the length of time that I’ve been a funeral assistant and also as a funeral director it’s well over 3,200 or so.”

As a funeral director, even though he barely knows them, Dormody tries his best to help families grieve their loved ones.

“We help heal broken hearts,” Dormody said solemnly. “That means we talk with the families. We arrange flowers. Sometimes we give them a hug. Sometimes we shake their hands. We have to be good listeners. It’s quite an honor to be looking after a family and someone you’ve only met.”

Dormody and many other mortuaries have had their hands full with COVID-19 killing one Angeleno every 10 minutes. In about a year, nearly 2 million people had died of the novel coronavirus. The United States has been hit the hardest with about 375,000 dead, almost 30,000 of whom were Californians.

With COVID-19 plaguing the United States, especially in Los Angeles County, Dormody and his co-workers had to change their funeral processions to allow people to celebrate their loved one’s life while also stemming the spread of the deadly virus.

“Instead of having 100 people at the service, there’s now maybe 20 or 15,” said Dormody. “It’s just core family.”

With a limit on how many people can attend a funeral, mortuaries like Mountain View have gone virtual.

“We have a guy here who’s an ex-Army medic who does our video and our streaming,” said Dormody. “If people want to watch the service again, after the service is over they can do that.”

Ever since he was 6 years old, the ex-Army medic-turned-videographer, Will Kelso, has always had a passion for storytelling.

“No matter what I’ve been doing, as far as a job, I’ve always been telling stories through the lens of a camera some way, somehow,” said Kelso.

He likens his role to a wedding videographer; capturing the moment for years to come while also allowing many others to attend the event without being there in person.

“I think, traditionally, the funeral service has been very private,” said Kelso. “This changes hundreds, if not thousands, of years of practice and it opens up the ability to attend a memorial or funeral worldwide. You’ll no longer have to be there standing physically by the casket.”

Kelso’s goal is to give people the experience of being there in the room, right next to the casket.

“I’m trying to create the second-best seat in the house,” he said. “If you couldn’t be there in person, at least that’s the second-best thing.”

In spring of 2020, he began to film the services for the friends and families who couldn’t attend. However, as the flurry of requests began to pile higher and higher, Kelso decided to livestream the service to the guests at home through the mortuary’s YouTube channel. Once the service is over, the livestream can be rewatched whenever.

“After the day is subsided and the grieving family has caught their breath, they could return (and) rewatch the ceremony,” he said. “But more so they could revisit those comments forever.”

During the livestream anyone viewing the service can interact with other viewers through the chat box next to the video. In many instances it’s family and friends sharing their fond memories of the dead. Occasionally, this leads to long lost friends and estranged family members reconnecting, just like during an in-person funeral. Once the livestream ends, similar to comments on any other video on YouTube, the memories and stories shared are captured in time for anyone to see.

“We’re finding that the comment section is acting as a virtual guest book,” Kelso said. “Friends and families, who are watching online are sharing fond memories and passing on their prayers and wishes for the family.”

While COVID-19 has vastly changed how we mourn the loss of loved ones, the essence has stayed the same. Whether it’s virtually or in-person, the job of Dormody and Kelso have always been to help families celebrate life.

“It’s the same procedure, it’s just a little bit busier,” said Dormody.