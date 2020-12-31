By Nicholas Barker

Former Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Adrian González is giving fans unprecedented access to him through his recently launched app, Titan23.

Fans can interact with González, buy exclusive content and see his charity work through the app.

“The app is pretty much a way for me, myself and any other athlete that is going to join the app closer to the fans for a very organic experience,” González said. “It’s free to the fans. There is some subscriptions bases, but all that allows you to get closer to the player or to myself.”

The app’s moniker is based on his San Diego Padres nickname, Titan, coupled with his number.

“For us, it is all about the brands and the nicknames,” said González. “For me it is Titan23 because I have always been known as Titan since I was with the Padres. Players weekend of MLB is a very good example of the brands that people use.”

Titan23 is multifaceted. One of the most important parts of the app is the giving-back tab, which displays all González’s charitable work. A couple examples include opening a Little League field with Julio Urias of the Dodgers and partnering with SoCal Honda Dealers and Canyon High School to donate new dirt for a baseball field.

“Every app that is created from these players, there is a 5% giving back for charity,” González said. “Every player can name it what they like, but there is always from the revenues created, 5% of it is given back to a charity of each individuals choice.”

While the app is free to download and use, there are also some premium features that are available via a subscription. Some of the content that is available in premium is a tour of González’s mancave, giveaways and personal posts.

“There is discounted memorabilia, a lot of giveaways that are not on the free version, exclusive content, which includes things that will not be posted on Instagram or on the app,” said González. “Things that are a little more personal or closer to us, premium users have access to.”

The app will list his social media posts as well from Twitter, Instagram, Facebook or TikTok.

“The app will also have extra posts that are not posted to Instagram or Facebook,” said González.

The app has already generated a lot of noise, and fans are excited to be able to connect to González. Other apps of the same idea have already been created, and many more athletes and other professionals are starting to jump on board.

“We already have three other baseball players that have jump on. We have two soccer players that are in the middle of it, a boxer and some musicians as well,” said González. “It’s bringing in your whole universe into once place for the fans to have access to. Social media is a great place if you just want to socialize and look through everybody, but when you really want to follow somebody, this is the position you want to be in.”

While developing the app, González had some time to watch his former team win a World Series for the first time in 32 years. González was ecstatic that the Dodgers were finally able to win the last game of the season.

“Mainly for me it was the players that I played with, as well as the owners that I played for,” said González. “The ownership group that I played for was the best ownership group I ever played for, and I’m just really happy for them.”

The app is available on the app store for free, but if you wish to purchase the premium version, it is $1.99 for a monthly subscription, or $23.99 for a yearly membership, with a free hat.