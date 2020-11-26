Reflektion Design featured in Facebook’s #BuyBlack Friday campaign

By Matthew Rodriguez

In 2006, Fulbright Scholar Anitra Terrell worked at the University of Cape Coast during the morning and afternoons in the week, but in her free time she walked around the local marketplaces curating textiles for an Ohio museum.

“In the afternoons, evening and weekends I would be out and about in the marketplaces buying textiles, traveling to remote villages and learning about how textiles were made so that I could purchase them for the museum,” Terrell said.

“It ended up becoming just as exciting for me to learn all these things so than it was job. I was there to do a job, but then it became something way more amazing and impactful.”

Terrell carried this memory in the back of her mind throughout her life. It was not until 2013 where she finally realized this might be the calling she was looking for.

“In 2013 I was laid off and I took it as a sign that it was a setback but it was also an opportunity to forge my own path,” she said. “Before deciding on what exactly what I was going to be, I sat and thought about what were the happiest times in my life up to that point.”

The eight weeks she spent in Ghana kept coming to her mind. The joy she found learning about the different textiles, jewelry and woodcarvers would not go away. Realizing there was void of African home decor companies in the United States, she decided to share all the work from these artisans. Longing for a project while she looked for a new job, she founded Reflektion Design.

“I felt there was a need to give people the option to shop for African textiles, tableware, woodcarving and all those types of things,” she said. “Reflektion Design was born out of that need for me to forge a new path in my life, but also the passion that I have for sharing African design with everyone.”

However, with her savings dipping to dangerous levels, Terrell put her dream on hold and went back to work. She went from job to job being laid off from three businesses before taking the hint. Finally understanding that working for others might not be her calling, Terrell hunkered down in her South Pasadena home and devoted her full, undivided attention on Reflektion Design.

“After the third time I said, ‘You know what? Clearly this is a sign that going back to work is not the answer,’” Terrell said. “After the third time I did not look back. I’m not getting another job.”

She continued to work with the artisans she met in Ghana but also expanded her network to Kenya and Uganda. She started with home decor, with her first product being a throw pillow.

“I started in home decor and the first product I designed were throw pillows,” she said. “They’re a very easy item to incorporate in your home that doesn’t require an enormous amount of thought and investment. It’s a good entryway product.”

From there she moved into the lifestyle market, making tableware, napkins salad bowls, jewelry, coffee spoons and other items. However, many people in the United States weren’t familiar with African designs and initially her products did not fly off the shelves. Many of her customers did not know how to incorporate those unique designs into their homes.

“The growth was gradual. It didn’t just go from 0 to 60, but it also didn’t completely stall out either,” Terrell said. “People weren’t necessarily used to the pattern, colors and textiles coming out of Africa. These were all textiles that you wouldn’t see very often in the U.S.”

Even though her customers were unaware of items such as Kente cloth, Terrell understood she was sitting on an untapped market and used it to her favor.

“I think that helped me a lot in the beginning because people were like ‘What is this? Wow, I’ve never seen anything like this before,” she said.

Now, Terrell and Reflektion Design has been featured on mediums such as the woman’s lifestyle magazine Essence, Aspire TV and HGTV.

Currently, Reflektion Design is feature on Facebook’s #BuyBlack Friday gift guide.

Terrell implores others to go out of their comfort zone and patronize businesses they have never been to before because it brings down mental barriers and gives individuals an opportunity to engage and interact with different cultures.

“I do think the Buy Black campaign is very important,” she said. “It’s a shame that it has to be a hashtag and it has to be a campaign but that’s the reality.”

“People often say travel abroad to change your view, but sometimes you need to walk outside your door to change your view… I think the Buy Black campaign is a great way to help people do that and be engaged in your own city.”