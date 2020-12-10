Jaycees’ Operation Santa delivers toys to children

By Shirley Hawkins

The grateful smiles of children will greet Santa, Mrs. Claus and the Christmas elves during the Pasadena Jaycees’ Operation Santa Toy Drive, a local tradition that has been held since 1934.

Each year, underprivileged children in Pasadena write letters to Santa, hoping to receive a toy. Pasadena residents who volunteer as Santas distribute toys to the children. But this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Operation Santa’s procedures will be different.

With COVID-19 impacting the country, members of Operation Santa will be taking extra precautions to ensure that parents, their children as well as volunteers are safe.

“We are working with a certified emergency manager to make sure that we’re following all city and state safety guidelines in regard to COVID-19,” said Tessa Young, this year’s Operation Santa’s project chair.

“We will be maintaining social distance for all of our volunteers by requiring them to wear face masks and gloves. The families will be required to stay in their vehicles for the entire time of gift giving. There will be no contact between the volunteers and the families when they pick up their toys.”

Young said the letter-writing procedure has been changed to virtual.

“The children can access our website at opsanta.com and they can fill out a form and then upload a copy of their letter. Then we will send them an email confirmation to let them know when to pick up their toys. We are expecting to receive over 1,000 letters from children this year,” she said.

Operation Santa will be conducting a safe, contactless drive-through pick up at the Pasadena Scottish Rite building.

“We have volunteers from local high schools who will place the toys in the trunk of the cars as the families drive up while Santa waves to the children. And Christmas music will be playing during the festivities,” she said.

Young said several corporations have generously donated funds to help purchase toys. “This year, we received a $4,000 grant from Pasadena’s Tournament of Roses and Toys for Tots has also given generously as well.”

And Young added that each year Pasadena residents have also been generous when it comes to opening their hearts and pocketbooks to purchase toys. She added there is still time for local residents to make donations to purchase toys.

“We are accepting donations all the way to December 16,” said Young. “The easiest way to donate to Operation Santa is to go to opsanta.com where there is an Amazon wish list. Otherwise, those who want to donate can send us an email to coordinate a toy drop off.”

Young said she has been deeply touched by some of the letters she has received.

“There was one family with three children and they were homeless. They didn’t have a home address, but they still wanted to ensure that they could receive some toys. They didn’t tell me where they lived, so I arranged for someone to pick up the toys. They were appreciative to even be included.”

Gregory Gabriel, a sheriff at the Altadena Sheriff’s station and a mason at the Scottish Rite in Pasadena, was once one of the children whose Christmas was made brighter by Operation Santa.

“My dad knew some of the fellows who volunteered as Santas for Operation Santa and they would drop by our house on Christmas Eve and bring my brother and me a toy,” Gabriel said.

“I was about 4 or 5 years old, so that was a really cool thing. I remember one year my brother and I got a racing set and a miniature golf set.”

Now Gabriel volunteers his time to help Operation Santa distribute toys to children at the Scottish Rite.

“Each family will be given a date and time to come to the Scottish Rite so that we can give them their toys. Families will be able to pick up toys on from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, December 18, and Saturday, December 19, and from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday, December 20.”

Gabriel said any surplus toys are donated to the Shriner’s Children’s hospital in Pasadena. “All of our toys will find a home,” he said.

Gabriel wanted to thank Ontario’s Beauty 21, which each year donates makeup for preteen and teenage girls. “The leftover makeup is donated to battered women’s shelters,” he said.

Natalie Andres, the past president of the Pasadena Jaycees, said participating in Operation Santa is her favorite project.

“It’s been such a hard year for everybody with the COVID-19 pandemic and we wanted to make this year a special Christmas,” said Andres. “And we noticed that this year, there’s been an increase of children in need.

“There is a wish list. Operation Santa can send the giver a tag that will list the child’s name and age and what toy the child wants. The child and the parent can then choose the time slot when they will be available to receive the toys at the Scottish Rite on opsanta.com.”

Charlie Orchard, 54, has fond memories of Operation Santa. “I used to dress as Santa Claus and my wife was an elf,” he recalled. “I played Santa twice. It’s an incredibly heartwarming and rewarding experience.”

Orchard recalled one year there was a 6- or 7-year-old girl who requested a toy dinosaur. “When I pulled that dinosaur out of the bag it was such a joy just to see her eyes light up,” he said.

“Being involved with Operation Santa is the sort of thing you look forward to again as soon as you’re done,” Orchard said. “You think about all the toys you delivered to the children and you have a much more enjoyable Christmas.”