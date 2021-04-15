By Claire Spinner

Pasadena Weekly Staff Writer

Sydney, Australia, electronic trio Rüfüs Du Sol is returning to Los Angeles to headline Banc of California Stadium on Nov. 12.

Rüfüs Du Sol relocated to Los Angeles in 2017 and quickly made its mark in the city by founding a record label there in 2018.

The label’s moniker, Rose Avenue, is a homage to the house in Los Angeles where the band recorded its third album, “Solace.” In late 2019, the band performed for a career-record crowd of over 21,000 fans at Los Angeles State Historic Park.

Its performance at Banc of California ushers in a new era for the venue, as it’s the first electronic headline set at the stadium. While it is unclear if the venue will need to account for social distancing, the stadium ordinarily seats 22,000 people, creating the potential for the band’s largest audience to date.

The show will feature the band’s collaboration with Do LaB, the producers of 2019’s Lightning in a Bottle festival held in Bakersfield. Do LaB has promised “out-of-this-world production,” and a special art installation that will debut at the show.

The performance is set to be opened by the Australian electronic group Flight Facilities.

Tickets are on sale at solangeles.rufusdusol.com.