By Joe McHugh

Pasadena Weekly Contributing Writer

Marcus Thomas has been around the world serving in the U.S. Marine Corps for the better part of a half-decade.

Now, upon his return and hiring as UCLA’s offensive analyst, he aims to share with the program the values he learned during his time in the U.S. Naval Academy and in the Marine Corps.

“At UCLA football we have like-minded individuals who all go out there and work Sunday through Friday because we all have to go win on Saturdays,” Thomas said. “So, it is definitely easy to tie those values and lessons I learned (in the military) to UCLA football.”

Hailing from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Thomas enrolled into the Naval Academy in 2010.

He played football in the Navy for three years, where his track record compiled with multiple awards, including additions to Phil Steele’s 2011 All-Independent Second team as a kick returner and being an honorable mention to the All-Independent team. He is also in the record book, returning a kick for 90 yards and a touchdown, the fourth longest in the history of the program.

His role expanded over the years, making him a valuable member of the Navy offense.

“It definitely wasn’t your normal college experience,” Thomas said. “You had the military side, then the academics were very rigorous, but I guess the only way you really manage is by looking to your left and your right and seeing that you weren’t the only one going through it and you were only facing what other men and women had already been through.”

The Naval Academy is no normal college indeed. Unlike the traditional four-year university, the Navy, in addition to education and sports, has the military side to teach. Thomas, a major in American politics and law, as well as a three-year football player for the program, had to undergo rigorous training he otherwise wouldn’t have at other schools. This taught him some valuable lessons, including the Navy’s teachings of honor, courage and commitment.

“The courage piece is just having intestinal fortitude, if it is for the betterment of everybody else and just being selfless, and having that intestinal fortitude to be a leader when it is time to be a leader,” Thomas said.

After his time in the football program, Thomas was deployed as a 2nd lieutenant for the Marine Corps, where he served active orders for five years. Finishing up his service in Okinawa, Japan, in 2019, Thomas looked back to football and found UCLA in his sights.

Thomas is now the offensive assistant, a position in which he helps scout the opposing team and get the UCLA offense ready for the next week.

“I assist the offensive coaches off the field with basic game plan, opponent breakdown, opponent personnel and opponent tendencies,” Thomas said.

Thomas will have his work cut out for him after UCLA’s loss against Utah, where the offense only was able to score 24 points. But Thomas has faced tough situations before and will continue to put in the work to get the rewards out of it.

The Navy’s teachings of honor, courage and commitment are values that align with those of UCLA, according to Thomas. The transition from the Marine Corps and the Naval Academy would be tough for anyone, but Thomas has taken it in stride and is helping to get this UCLA offense to the top of the Pac-12.

“Something that I learned there and that I continue to hear here — and it goes across any school, any sport, any area of life — is that you get out of it what you put into things,” Thomas said. “If you put something into it and you work hard, you will get what you want out of it.”