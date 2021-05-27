By Matthew Rodriguez

Pasadena Weekly Deputy Editor

Angeline Chen often thinks about what her mother’s life would be if she stayed in Taiwan.

“It would be kind of cool if I was some sort of spiritual entity watching my mom in another life become this amazingly successful woman in Taiwan,” mused Chen, 45. “What if she was the president?”

Chen’s parents met at a house karaoke party as they were starting their new lives in the United States. Chen’s parents, just like many other first-generation Americans, moved to America so their children could have the opportunity for a better life.

“I think they would have been fine wherever they were,” Chen said. “My mom and dad are very happy here and I’m very glad they’re here.”

But being a child of immigrants can be hard at times, whether it’s sacrificing your time to help out at the family business, finding your voice or just feeling like you belong.

Palermo’s Pizza

Growing up, Chen spent plenty of time in her father’s restaurant, Palermo’s Pizza. Throughout her life, she helped whenever she could, often sacrificing time with her friends. However, after she clocked out, she brought free food to her friends.

“I [wanted] to go out on the weekends, but my dad needed me and I’m going to help him. I’m just going to go out after. There’s plenty of time to go out,” Chen recalled. “It was fun. I really enjoyed it because every Friday I would bring pizza back to my friends.”

While some teenagers hate to sacrifice their social life for work, Chen enjoyed spending time with her father and making food. Even though her parents never explicitly forced her to work at the restaurant, Chen felt that it was her duty.

“I didn’t really feel like I had a choice,” Chen said. “It’s like my obligation as their child. I think that’s part of Asian culture… I just felt like I was supposed to do it. It’s my job as a child to help the family.”

Chen carried this sense of service throughout her life, becoming an immigration lawyer. Because she was afforded this opportunity by her parents, she wanted to use her skills to help others.

“My ambition is not really to make as much money as I want to,” Chen said. “Money has never been a reason why I did something. I just wanted to impact people’s lives… I had such a wonderful upbringing and I knew I could do anything.”

As she advocates for immigrants daily, she is grateful and humbled by her parents’ choice to move to the United States.

“It’s hard to move from everything you know to another country, [while] barely speaking the language,” Chen said. “(Being) transplanted from their comfort zone and people who look like them to some place totally different; it is so difficult to succeed.”

Finding your voice

Born in Lahore, Pakistan, Brandon Shamim moved to the United States when he was three. His family settled in rural West Virginia, where there wasn’t a large population of Pakistanis.

“Growing up in a rural community of West Virginia, we were one of only a handful of families that were of our ethnic heritage,” Shamim said. “Living in the communities that we did, there were times that we were reminded that (we) were outsiders.”

In West Virginia, Shamim struggled to find his niche. While he viewed himself as a typical American, he felt that those around him looked at him differently.

“That was something that I learned at an early age, even in my adolescent years,” said Shamim. “I had to be conscientious of my environments and understand that there were times that even though I did not see myself as someone who was different, people around me may not have seen (me) in that way.”

It wasn’t until Shamim and his family moved to Nashville that he found his ever-elusive sense of belonging.

“Oftentimes (you) are looking to find your voice and find your purpose, especially when you’re in your adolescent and teen years,” Shamim said. “And, (for me), speech and debate were those things.”

Using speech and debate to find that self-identity, Shamim moved forward in life, refusing to be defined by others’ labels.

“I had a really strong sense of self-identity. I was not confused, I knew who I was,” Shamim said. “I’m proud of my heritage. I’m proud of my immigrant background.”

With all his lived experience, Shamim hopes to serve as a “beacon of hope” for others in a similar situation to him.

“I at least will be someone that keeps that open-minded perspective and will help others find the best within themselves,” Shamim said.

Forever foreigner

With a large Taiwanese population in the San Gabriel Valley, and with his entire extended family living in the same townhouse complex, Adalon Chen, 35, never felt out of place in his youth.

“I just felt normal,” said Chen, who now works as a real estate agent and still lives in the same house in which he grew up. “I felt like this was my community. Everything was normal until I stepped out of it and went outside of the San Gabriel Valley.”

After leaving the “cocoon” of the San Gabriel Valley, Chen felt like more of an outsider and disconnected from others. He began to feel the subtle microaggressions as he began his career.

Outside of his hometown, he noticed that people spoke slowly to him in English, assuming he didn’t speak it well.

“They just talk to you a little slower, like English isn’t my first language,” Chen said. “Like I speak in English, and I think in English. What did I do that was so different?… I can never figure it out because I feel like I’m doing all the things that everyone else is in that situation.”

He began to get questions like, “When did you move here?” or “Where are you really from?” While out with his friends, Chen said he could feel those leering eyes, making him feel like a forever foreigner, even though he was born and raised in the United States.

“There’s no un-American thing about me on paper other than my parents weren’t from here,” Chen said. “Makes me wonder why that nonbelonging feeling even exists.”